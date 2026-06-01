US alt-rockers The Lemonheads have expanded their upcoming European tour in September and October 2026 to include an additional eight UK dates.

Following three dates in Ireland, the UK leg of tour will now begin with a date at The Subscription Rooms in Stroud on 20th September, alongside further new dates in Southampton, Torquay, Oxford, Cambridge, Margate, Northampton and Nottingham, taking the total number of UK shows to 17, which thankfully includes a date here in Brighton at the Chalk venue on 22nd September – Tickets HERE.

Led by the ever-charismatic Evan Dando, the tour follows the release of The Lemonheads first studio album of original material in nearly twenty years, the highly-acclaimed Love Chant.

Joining The Lemonheads as the tour’s very special guest will be the highly acclaimed American singer-songwriter Willy Mason, renowned for his unique blend of folk and indie rock that recalls Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash along with the cynicism of grunge and punk.

Looking ahead to the tour, Dando said, “I had to take a break to reset, but I’m now ready and looking forward to a great tour. Touring is a huge part of my existence, and playing in the UK makes me extra happy. You’ve always made me feel so welcome, so I can’t wait to reconnect with you guys. And we have one of my favourite musicians Willy Mason opening for us throughout the tour, so come early and often. See you all at the shows.”

Willy Mason added, “We’re tuning up our resonances to hit the road with The Lemonheads in our most fertile form. We’re on a mission to move molecules and make them boogie. Can’t wait, it’s gonna be a hoot.”

The full list of The Lemonheads UK tour dates is now as follows:

20 Sept – Stroud, Subscription Rooms

22 Sept – Brighton, Chalk

23 Sept – Southampton, 1865

24 Sept – Oxford, O2 Academy

25 Sept – Liverpool, O2 Academy

27 Sept – Torquay, Arena Torquay

28 Sept – Margate, Dreamland

30 Sept – Holmfirth, Picturedrome

01 Oct – Cambridge, Junction

02 Oct – London, Troxy

03 Oct – Northampton, Roadmenders

05 Oct – Newcastle, Digital

06 Oct – Glasgow, SWG3

07 Oct – Manchester, Albert Hall

09 Oct – Bristol, Electric

10 Oct – Birmingham, O2 Institute

11 Oct – Nottingham, Rock City

Since they were formed in Boston, Massachusetts, in 1986 by Dando, the family tree of The Lemonheads has had many twisted tentacles and tangential branches, and a host of one-liners etched into its bark. Anyone could be a Lemonhead but for how long who knows? Leastways they’ll be shoulder-to-shoulder with Evan throwing discordant chords against alt-country-tinged melodies, playing that light and dark card. Through their ranks passed Descendents, Blakes Babies, Dinosaur Jr and members of Fuzzy.

Three raucous albums on local label Taang! in the late ‘80s led to a deal with Atlantic Records and their “grown up” fourth: ‘Lovey’. The times were a-changing. Touring that platter, Evan hooked up with songwriter Tom Morgan and future bassist Nic Dalton in Australia. The seed was sewn, there was a nod to Gram and Evan’s vocals matured for some much more mellow moments; the mix was massaged. Radio-friendly singles followed, it was pop forged out of punk angst, a beautiful mix made by beautiful people – Evan was voted one of the 50 most beautiful people by People magazine in 1993.

Subsequent albums, ‘It’s A Shame About Ray’ and ‘Come On Feel The Lemonheads’ focused on that Evan vocal; his turn of phrase, the curl of his lip, the couplet that became a lifestyle… and the hits followed, the radio hummed to the gorgeous ‘Into Your Arms’; national TV beckoned; Evan and his ‘heads were on Leno and Lettermen. The attention multiplied, the touring magnified, the anecdotes of self-destruction, road weariness and all too necessary poor behaviour increased and by ’97 Evan was announcing the demise of his beloved Lemonheads on stage at Reading Festival. His magnificent solo album ‘Baby, I’m Bored’ was released in 2003 – sounding even more laidback.

So, to be truly unpredictable, a mere year later he was fronting The MC5 before returning as The Lemonheads with a head-on collision of wordy ‘70s punk and cosmic country for 2006’s self-titled album as a new line up was bedded in. Inspired by long time buddy Gibby Haynes of the Butthole Surfers’ mix tapes their next project was 2008’s ‘Varshons’ a collection of much-travelled covers that neatly placed Leonard Cohen next to GG Allin, Townes Van Zandt and obscure early Lemmy from his days as part of psyche icons Sam Gopal. It also featured a cameo from Kate Moss.

In 2019, a decade on, The Lemonheads returned with ‘Varshons 2’, their tenth studio album. Dando was at the helm with producer Matthew Cullen also on guitar and siren, Come and Codeine’s Chris Brakow supplying guitar and Willy Mason and Nina Violet sitting in. Another mixtape in a different kitchen placing the oddball and the unsung next to The Eagles and Nick Cave. Where else could you hear the music of Tom Morgan’s short-lived Givegoods, English curmudgeons The Bevis Frond and Lucinda Williams so seamlessly joined at the hip?

In 2023 they returned with brand new single ‘Fear Of Living/Seven Out’, a reflective upbeat slice of perfect pop with a grittier Dando at the helm and a riff that’s plucked from the very heart of rock ‘n’ roll. Playing all the instruments on the recording, the new single was recorded and produced by Apollo Nove at A9 Audio in São Paulo, Brazil. ‘Fear Of Living’ was written by the late Dan Lardner of QTY and Evan Dando. Dan was a close friend of Dando’s who passed in June of 2023.

After years of writing, wandering, and starting over, Dando returned with the October 2025 release of Love Chant. Long in the works and shaped by shifting geographies and a cast of trusted collaborators, it’s a bold, melodic reaffirmation of one of alternative rock’s most distinctive voices.

Sparring with guest guitarists J Mascis from Dinosaur Jr and The Bevis Frond’s Nick Saloman, Evan the songwriter remains gloriously astute. The voice is lower and more brooding but the mood is pin prick sharp and the social commentary as barbed as ever.

Over the past few years, The Lemonheads’ influence has only deepened. Artists like MJ Lenderman, Courtney Barnett and Waxahatchee have all covered Dando’s songs, praising the emotional clarity, melodic instinct, and wry intimacy that define his writing. That resonance across generations makes Love Chant feel like more than a return — it’s a reminder of what made this band matter in the first place.

Tickets for all concert dates are available HERE.

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