The set is mysteriously strewn with detritus, but of what we wonder?

‘Heaven Must Be Missing An Angel’ plays across the scene to cheers from the audience. There is clearly a lot of love, for The Gut Rot Girls, in this studio at The Lantern Theatre tonight.

There is a voice that suddenly breaks in, it’s Agatha, the Agatha’s Angels boss, a la Charlie’s Angels. We learn what her Angels do and a client is booked in.

The Gut Rot Girls (Eve Callow-Salt, Jane Herbert, and Martha Powell-Dooley) jump into a great 1970s’ dance routine including a Charlie’s Angels tableaux at the end. We know we’re set for some fun.

We hear details of the assignment which we learn not all the Angels are that keen upon, but they do ‘accept’ for their various reasons, to which we are soon party.

The two regular Angels are waiting for the arrival of their new colleague who turns out to be Agatha’s niece. She’s late and on arrival it’s clear that she’s not going to be much use unless it’s related to her influencer posts. There’s conflict already in the ranks.

They head to the smelly basement of the property where the job is to take place.

More arguments rear up as they discover the bizarre contents that they are supposed to be organising.

The sudden loss of lighting throws the Angels into a panic which becomes more intense as the lights come back on. The door code doesn’t work – they’re trapped.

In the ensuing hysteria secrets are unveiled amongst the three women.

On the return of the client, it’s imperative that they’re not seen, things get all Manson family like. How will things be cleared up now? Well you’ll have to go to see the show at your next opportunity!

Organised : Crime is hilarious, fast moving and beautifully conceived. Marie Kondo meets Quentin Tarantino. The Gut Rot Girls are talented performers juggling comedy, dance and, at some points, melancholy. I’m looking forward to the next work they conceive.

Venue

The Lantern Theatre 77 St James’s Street, Brighton BN2 1PA.

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