A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash in Brighton.

Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a serious collision in Brighton.

“The collision happened at around 5.30pm on Thursday 28 May in Preston Park Avenue and involved a car and a Piaggo motorcycle.

“The rider of the motorcycle sustained serious injuries.

“Officers are keen to hear anyone who witnessed the collision or captured any relevant footage in the area at the time.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting CAD 1833 of 28/05.”