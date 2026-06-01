Brighton Fringe 2026 came to an end yesterday. Still, not before it hosted a sold-out, hugely popular musical moment as Brighton-based ensemble Clandestino took to the stage and got everyone dancing.

Taking their influence from across the globe, but with Spain firmly in their sights, they presented an eclectic mix of Latin and world music, throwing in jazz standards by Cole Porter, popular classics by Bill Withers, and songs with roots in Persia and Egypt. Alongside this, dancer Wafa Paton added flair and interest to the evening with her beautiful, stylised movements, using her heels to drive the music forward.

Instantly recognisable was the mastery of the instruments. Fergusito Paton’s flamenco-style guitar playing was dazzling, with his fingers dancing over the fretboard, whilst Peter Lorenz countered this with intricate fingerwork, both bouncing off each other to create a unique sound. Throughout all the pieces, rhythm was a key factor, with Cajón, bongos, and tabla beats provided by Sudhi Pooniyil and Jim Pinchon, whose pulsing bass guitar kept the pace moving. What elevated many of the songs was the violin work by Sara Khoroosi, who adapted her sound to change the feel of the pieces. The musicians had a great connection with each other and were clearly enjoying themselves.

The singing was a major part of the evening, again adding variety. Performed in Spanish and English, the vocals were by Rachel Myer, whose pure voice stood out against the backing, adding scatting and even more rhythm. Martin Paredes Mansilla added his distinctive Spanish voice to the band, giving a sense of place and authenticity to the sound. Moving from emotional, powerful moments to celebratory songs, his tone let us imagine we were in the warm Granada sunshine.

This is an impressive ensemble that creates an atmosphere through their performance skills and a clear love of the music they produce. Many in the audience had Spanish backgrounds and were clearly enjoying the quality of the music being performed, joining in with the rhythms and unable to help themselves but move to the beats. It was one of those unexpected afternoons at Brighton Fringe where you go to something new and end up wanting to know where they are playing next. This is a ticket to look out for next year.

Cast & Creative Team:

Fergusito Paton – Guitar & backing vocals

Jim Pinchon – Bass guitar & backing vocals

Martin Paredes Mansilla – Vocals & palmas

Peter Lorenz – Guitar

Rachel Myer – Vocals

Sara Khoroosi – Violin & backing vocals

Sudhi Pooniyil – Cajón, bongos and tabla

Wafa Paton – Dancer & palmas