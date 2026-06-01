Another Kemp Town pub is having difficulty getting extended hours during this year’s Pride after police opposition.

The Camelford Arms will also have to persuade councillors to give it a special temporary licence to open as late as 4am after the force objected to its application.

Sussex Police also objected to a similar bid by St James’ Tavern, saying it had repeatedly broken the rules in recent years.

But for the Camelford Street pub, the force simply says it has to put public safety first during what is a “challenging time” for emergency services.

Until last year, both the Camelford Arms and the St James’ Tavern were in the area where the Pride Village Party was held, which in recent years has been open only to people with tickets and wristbands.

Last year, following feedback both from residents, businesses and a review by emergency services in the light of new anti-terror laws, the event was moved onto Marine Parade.

Last year, the Camelford Arms was still within the event footprint, but this year’s map has not yet been finalised by Brighton and Hove City Council.

Sussex Police said: “For 2025 there have been major changes to what was originally called the Pride Village Party (now known as the Pride Street Party).

“This evidences that we cannot take for granted that Pride in our city will look the same as in previous years.

“Planning starts early on however the bulk of this is reliant on the local authority confirming what the footprint is going to be for 2026 and the event organisers own event management plans being submitted.

“It would be irresponsible and a risk to the promotion of the licensing objectives for Sussex Police not to comment on an application, until such plans have been seen, fully reviewed and finalised.

“There are likely to be elements of this applicaioin we are unable to support and possibly other parts that we can, but until we know there is going to be a Pride event on that weekend, what the footprint will be and what the larger plan looks like, we are unable to consider it fully and make a decision at this point.”

In the application, which was submitted in July 2025, the pub has said there will be a minimum of three security staff on duty at all times during the extended hours.

All drinks will be served in plastic containers only during Pride weekend.

The pub also plans to close its middle door and set up a bar in that area to reduce pressure on the main bar and allow customers outside to buy drinks.

The Camelford Arms’ submission states the pub has operated with extended hours for the last 16 Prides without complaint or incident.

Council licensing policy is to favour “good operators” unless there is clear and compelling evidence why a licence should not be granted.

The pub’s summary submitted from its parent company Rowbell Leisure, says Sussex Police has confirmed the Camelford Arms is a “good operator”.

Rowbell says it understands Sussex Police’s only concern is proxy sales to minors, which was not mentioned in the original objection.

Under-18s are not permitted in the pub at any time, including Sunday lunch.

The pub’s statement said: “Proxy sales have never been an issue at our pub, ever, including our 16 previous Prides/Village Parties or at any other time of year ever.

“Not a single person has been cautioned, charged, prosecuted or convicted of proxy sales at any Pride Village party in the last four years.”

A panel of three councillors will hear the case for and against the application, which is for a temporary event notice, or TEN, at a virtual licensing panel hearing on Friday 5 June.

The pub wants to open from 10am to 3am on Friday 31 July, to Saturday 1 August, from 10am to 4am for Saturday 1 August to Sunday 2 August and from noon to 1am Sunday 2 August to Monday 3 August.

During the normal week the pub closes at 12.30am on Thursdays (Friday), 1.30am Friday and Saturday (Saturday/Sunday) and at midnight Sunday to Wednesday.

The licensing panel hearing is due to start at 12.30pm. The meeting is scheduled for webcast.