Police cordoned off part of a Brighton field last night after a member of the public found a chemical substance on patches of ground there.

The cordon was put up in the field at the back of Lynchet Close in in Hollingdean after the substance was found on several patches of grass by a member of the public at around midday.

It has been assessed by specialists and, unless direct contact is made with the material, it is not thought to pose any wider public health risk.

Last night, Sussex Police said officers will remain at the scene until it is safely removed, and asked the public to please avoid the area until this has taken place.

It said: “Enquiries are ongoing with our partners to understand where the substance came from, and we will provide further updates when the area has been cleared.”