A 40-year-old woman was seriously injured after burglars forced entry into a house in Moulsecoomb.

Police investigating the aggravated burglary in Goodwood Way have appealed for anyone with further information to come forward.

Police were called shortly after midnight in the early hours of 15 May. The injured woman was taken to hospital after being assaulted inside the address. She remains in hospital at this time.

Officers attended the scene and completed searches of the area.

Meanwhile Scene of Crime officers have attended the scene and detectives have completed enquiries in the neighbouring area.

We have released CCTV footage from the area showing two suspects, one was of larger build, wearing a dark hooded top and grey jogging bottoms with a distinctive stripe. The second was of smaller build, wearing a light coloured hooded top possibly under a dark coloured jacket or gilet.

Detective Inspector Jennifer Pietersen said: “This was a serious assault that has left a woman requiring hospital treatment.

“We understand the concerns of residents and there has been an increased police presence in the area to provide reassurance.

“Officers hope footage of two suspects may help to identify them from their clothing and movements.

“We have released CCTV and doorbell footage we have obtained so far. It shows two suspects approaching the area and leaving the area on foot.

“They may be recognisable through their movements and through their clothing.

“We continue to urge anyone with relevant information to come forward. In particular anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage in Goodwood Way, Moulsecoomb Way, Birdham Road and Hodshrove Road.

“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or on 101, quoting reference 121 of 15/05.”