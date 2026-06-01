A Hove woman was left frustrated after waiting more than four months for a garden waste bin she paid for in January.

Heather Liardet, who lives in Bigwood Avenue, Hove, ordered the bin in mid January, paying £90 for a year’s collections, and was told it would arrive within 28 working days.

After months of back and forth by telephone and email it had still not come. Once 91 working days had passed, Ms Liardet contacted the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

She said: “I have received several emails from council officers. All of these emails have more or less been the same, except one, which told me I would receive my bin on 18 April.

“When I didn’t receive it, I was then told no exact date could be given. I am unable to drive to the waste recycling facility.

“I wonder how many other services the council is taking money for but not delivering.”

Ms Liardet sent her first email to chase up the bin on Wednesday 1 April, and heard back from environmental services a week later, that her subscription was being moved to start on Saturday 18 April.

On Monday 20 April she emailed again as there was still no sign of the bin.

At this point she was told a delivery date could not be confirmed as there was a backlog of delays.

At the end of April she contacted her Goldsmid ward councillors and received a response from councillor Trevor Muten and now ex-councillor Jackie O’Quinn, who asked that the bin be made a priority – but it still didn’t turn up.

Finally, after contacting the Local Democracy Reporting Service a month later, the garden waste bin arrived on Friday, 29 May.

She has since been told the year’s subscription will now start from the end of May.

She added: “Needless to say the bin is full. The garden is looking a lot tidier.”

Councillor Tim Rowkins, deputy leader and cabinet member for net zero and environmental services at Brighton and Hove City Council, said: “Unfortunately, an internal error meant that although this resident had paid for the garden waste service, that order was not added to our system as expected. This issue has now been resolved.

“The bin has now been delivered but clearly the resident should not have had to wait that long.

“We’re sorry for that delay and are grateful to them for their patience.

“We are experiencing a backlog in bin deliveries locally and are working hard to reduce waiting times.”