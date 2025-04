Brighton and Hove Albion take on the old enemy and on Grand National day will look to jump back up towards the European places.

Diego Gomez and Matt O’Reilly start in midfield as Yason Ayari drops to the bench along with Joao Pedro.

Solly March, who scored against Palace last season, is also on the bench 19-year-old alongside Charlie Tasker, a former PACA pupil from Mile Oak.

Danny Welbeck is up front and Lewis Dunk starts as captain.