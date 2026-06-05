A police cordon in a Brighton road which has been in place for nine days should be lifted next week.

The Metropolitan Police have been searching a warehouse in St Mary Magdelene Street since raids there on 28 May.

They were part of an ongoing investigation into the supply of crystal meth. Five kilos of suspected crystal meth were seized, and two men arrested.

A Brighton man, Quincy Ebanks, 33, of Lewes Road, Brighton, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of a class A drug and being concerned in the production of a class A drug.

He appeared at Ealing Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 1 June. A 60-year-old man remains in police custody.

Sussex Police, which has been assisting the Met, said: “The Metropolitan Police’s drug search at an address in Lewes Road, Brighton, is almost complete.

“We appreciate the public’s support of this operation and the Metropolitan Police is hopeful that the area will be reopened by early next week.

“Our community teams continue to engage in the area and provide reassurance that there was no wider risk to the community.

“We are providing ongoing support to the Metropolitan Police officers, who have made every effort to keep disruption to a minimum.

“We appreciate the public’s patience in relation to the length of this operation.

“Our officers will continue to provide a presence until the search concludes.”