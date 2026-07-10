Brazilian punk rocker Karen Dió celebrated an incredibly strong year back in 2024 when she released a trio of solid singles. First up was ‘Sick Ride’ which dropped on 25th April and certainly announced her arrival. The gauntlet was thrown down with the arrival of ‘Stupid’ on 12th July, which was followed by ‘3am’ on 26th September.

Her debut 6-tune ‘My World’ EP came out on 25th October that year and collected the three singles together along with a trio of new tunes: ‘My World’, ‘Poor Man’ and ‘So Funny’. Off of the back of this Karen then secured the support slot for band-on-the-up Wargasm, which included an appearance at the Concorde 2 on 7th November 2024. That night was Karen’s debut Brighton performance, and of course we were there to report on proceedings.

Our account read thus:

Karen Dió

Next to take the stage was Karen Dió, who immediately ushered the night into the realm of punk rock. What immediately stood out to me was the impactful and memorable nature of her chorus’s, reminiscent of the power punk anthems of the 1970s and 80’s, immediately invoking feelings of bands like ‘Joan Jett and the Blackhearts’ and ‘Ramones’.

At this point in the night, the room started to heave. Karen continued the theme of working the crowd with her third track ‘Cut Your Hair’ getting some call and response going early on into her set. The following tracks further showcased the punk rockers versatility as a songwriter with ‘Hope You Know’ feeling like a ‘Kerrang’ era classic and ‘Bexy’ feeling a little bit more stripped back and intimate. ‘Dió, really gave the crowd a full showcase of her versatility as an artist with this performance, leaving us eagerly anticipating what type of song would be next.

Whatever the feel of the track played, they all felt cohesive and stood out as part of a brilliantly clever and catchy punk set. Dió, not only immensely talented in both songwriting and performance arts, but also immensely endearing as a performer herself, is definitely one to keep your eye on as she cascades her way through the punk scene.

Karen Dió setlist:

‘My World’

‘Stupid’

‘Cut Your Hair’

‘So Funny’

‘I Hope You Know It’s Not Me’

‘Betsy’

‘Poor Man’

‘Do It’

‘3am’

‘Sick Ride’

Karen was then chosen as support to Limp Bizkit on their ‘Loserville’ tour in 2025. A year in which she returned to Brighton to play at The Hope & Ruin ahead of the release of her ‘Casual’ / ‘I Wanna Be’, single. She made a swift return as part of The Great Escape, where she rocked a full Volks venue on 16th May, and then again a mere 10 days later at Chalk as support to New Found Glory. Her ‘Cut Your Hair’and ‘I Hope You Know’ singles followed in 2025, and the ‘Bexy’ single saw the light of day this March.

Now she’s back with ‘Free Yourself’ the lead single from her forthcoming ‘Fugaz’ EP, which is set to drop on 21st August and it apparently cuts deeper than anything she’s released before. Across its songs, Karen explores the passage of time, personal freedom and eternal youth with a perspective shaped by experience rather than nostalgia.

The buzz surrounding her is impossible to ignore. Sum 41, Incubus, KennyHoopla and Fred Durst have all taken notice. It’s an eclectic list, but fitting for an artist who refuses to sit comfortably within any one scene.

Backed by Hopeless Records, Karen is also determined to shine a light on Brazil’s punk rock community on a global scale. For her, representing her Latin roots isn’t a talking point, it’s a responsibility.

Clearly Karen loves Brighton as she is set to make a welcome return on Saturday 12th September, courtesy of Full Fat Promotions & Sugar-Free Presents, where she will be filling the Green Door Store with her punk material, as part of a select 4-date UK tour.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased HERE.

linktr.ee/karendio