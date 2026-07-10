Two men have been given suspended prison sentences after they were convicted of assault but cleared of murder and manslaughter over the death of a man in 2019.

Oliver Priddle, 26, and Niraj Amaidas, 25, were found guilty by a jury at Brighton Crown Court of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH).

They said that they had tried to check whether sound engineer Cameron Devlin, 34, was ok when they found him asleep in the doorway of Itsu, in North Street, Brighton, after a night out.

But a fight followed, during which Mr Devlin, of Albany Villas, Hove, suffered a broken and dislocated shoulder.

Sussex Police said: “In the early hours of Saturday 21 December 2019, Cameron was woken by a group of men who had approached him outside a shop in North Street near the junction with West Street where he’d fallen asleep during a night out.

“An altercation took place between Cameron and the group during which he fell to the ground and was repeatedly kicked.

“Cameron suffered a serious injury to his shoulder and a laceration to his face.

“Emergency services were called and paramedics attended to Cameron’s injuries.

“Officers swiftly located and arrested four men at Brighton station. A fifth man was later arrested in January 2020.

“Sadly, despite receiving treatment, Cameron developed sepsis as a complication of his shoulder injury and tragically died five days later, on Thursday 26 December 2019.

“An extensive and complex investigation ensued and included consulting with national specialists to determine both the circumstances surrounding Cameron’s injury and any causal link between the assault and his death.”

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) authorised charges in August last year.

Oliver Priddle, 26, and Niraj Amaidas, 25, who were both teenagers at the time of the fight, were each charged with murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

The other three men who had been arrested at the time of the incident were released without charge in 2020.

A four-week trial began on Wednesday 3 June at Brighton Crown Court and ended on Tuesday (7 July).

Sussex Police said: “The jury concluded that Priddle and Amaidas were not culpable for Cameron’s death.

“Both men were found guilty by the jury of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and bailed ahead of sentencing, due three days later on Friday 10 July.”

They appeared at Brighton Crown Court today (Friday 10 July) and were given suspended sentences and required to undertake 10 days of rehabilitation activity each over the coming year.

Oliver Priddle, 26, of Peacock Lane, Brighton, was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison, suspended for two years and nine months.

Niraj Amaidas, 25, of Colwyn Close, Crawley, was sentenced to three years in prison, suspended for three years.

Detective Inspector James Meanwell, of the Major Crime Team said: “Nothing can make up for the tragic loss of Cameron, a much-beloved husband, son, brother and friend; a young man whose devastating loss will continue to be felt by his family, friends and all who knew him.

“I’d like to once again thank everyone who supported this exceptionally complex and extensive investigation over the past six years – the combined efforts of witnesses, experts and ceaseless hard work by officers and staff throughout the investigation and court proceedings.”