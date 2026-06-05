A new Brighton cabaret has now opened in one of the city’s most distinctive venues.

Madam Lola’s has taken over the former Haus of Cabaret – previously the Hanbury Ballrooms – in St George’s Street.

It’s a fabulous venue, with a Gothic dome and a copper spire, and a rakishly chequered history to boot.

The new management have really leant into the slightly seedy but intimate possibilities the space provides.



At the appointed hour of the grand opening last Thursday, the venue was a hive of activity – so much so that the audience was asked to wait for a few moments outside.

A few more moments, while guests were entertained with fizz and comedy, everyone was let in and the night was ready to unfold.

We were given a front row preview of what Friday and Saturday nights will involve there now. Leading us through the evening’s delights was host Joe Black, who gave us all a warm welcome, alongside house dangers Holly Stubbings, Maisie Hopkins and Luke Antonio.

The launch evening’s bill was varied, ranging from a comedy act featuring comedian Paul Zenon’s suitcase full of fruit, through Kheski Kobler’s horny lampshade (not a typo) to some particularly hair-rising acrobatics which landed on stage with a splash from Lady Lydia.

Madam Lola’s says the line-up each night will be different, with a rotating cast of performers.

The venue is tiny, with space for just 120 people, and the small stage is surrounded first by a circle of tables and chairs, then by larger booths, and finally a mezzanine level, meaning everyone in the house is up close and personal.

This makes the comedy and singing much more immediate – but it’s the acrobatic acts which really benefit from being seen at such close quarters, allowing you to appreciate just how impressive the contortions really are.



Madam Lola’s is the creation of Luke Shaw and Josh Gomez, both well-seasoned cabaret promoters. Shaw has worked as an aerial acrobat and production director for companies including Forgotten Circus, the Brit Awards and the Isle of Wight Festival while Gomez has worked for Cirque Le Soir and The Box Soho.

They say they want the night unfolds around you rather than in front of you, describing it as “Brighton’s most beautiful madhouse”.

As well as the planned Friday and Saturday nights, they are also planning a drag brunch on Saturday afternoons, which they say will make you “laugh, blush and lose track of time entirely”.

Cabaret tickets start from £50 per head, with a special opening offer in June of £35 individual tickets. For more information, or to book tickets, click here.