All action against a former Sussex Police volunteer police officer who was charged with dangerous driving has been dropped.

Ex-Special Sergeant Martin Webb was charged after a drink driver crashed into the police car Webb was driving in Brighton on April 28, 2024.

The driver of the other car was convicted of driving over the legal alcohol limit, two counts of driving without valid insurance, two counts of failing to comply with a preliminary test and one count of failing to stop.

After an investigation by the force’s roads policing unit, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised the criminal charge of dangerous driving, and a disciplinary case was also opened.

However, the criminal case has now been withdrawn, and no case to answer has been found for the misconduct case.

Mr Webb, 60, was taken to hospital after the crash by the corner of Millers Road and Compton Road, Brighton. He later resigned from the force, bringing nine years of a volunteer officer to an end.

He previously said: “I saw the ugly, nasty side of Sussex Police.

“They alienated me, bullied me, called me a liar, offered zero support (despite me getting hurt) and broke a whole raft of their own rules and regulations.

“Over the past eight months, I witnessed first-hand two-tier policing, a complete lack of leadership or common sense and their disregard for what’s in the public good.

“They treated the drunk driver more leniently than they treated me, which is ironic considering that the Chief Constable, Jo Shiner, is the national lead for roads policing.

“But they picked the wrong person to throw under the bus … I don’t need Sussex Police for a reference, salary or pension.

“I’ve got nothing to lose by telling the truth – and I know that the best way to stand up to bullies is to call them out.”