Pub bosses hoping for extended hours for Pride clashed with police over whether alcohol off-sales impacted on crime today.

The Camelford Arms wants to open later during Pride weekend, as it usually does – but this year, Sussex Police has objected.

The force has taken issue with the pub operator Rowbell Leisure’s bid for off-sales and a “window bar” through the middle door at the venue.

During the licensing panel hearing, pub bosses questioned the police position that off-sales increased crime.

The business has applied to Brighton and Hove City Council to open until 3am on the Friday night, until 4am on the Saturday night and until 1am on the Sunday night – almost the same hours it has had for the past 16 years.

Barrister Edward Elton, representing Sussex Police told the panel the force has additional concerns about the spike in people getting into difficulties on the beach.

He said crime had dropped during Pride weekend last year, from 192 incidents in 2024, to 131 in 2025, when none of the venues operating with extended hours had off-sales, apart from the Camelford Arms.

Police licensing officer Mark Thorogood confirmed the area in question stretched from the marina in the east to Montpelier Road in the west, and north to Preston Circus.

When questioned by panel member Councillor Sam Parrott, Mr Thorogood confirmed there was no breakdown on the types of crime or whether these were linked with alcohol or shoplifting.

Mr Elton said: “The police have noted an increase in crime and misadventure on the beach and sea, and they have concerns this is linked to late-night off-sales, and it is only those off-sales to which we are objecting.

“Not all off-sales. not all late-night drinking. Just late-night off-sales.”

Rowbell Leisure, director Alistair Mackinnon-Musson and head of legal Tony Groom said they have both attended the entire weekend of Pride at the pub until closing for 16 years.

Mr Mackinnon-Musson said the business’s clientele are mostly men in their 40s, 50s and 60s, who are more likely to go home at the end of their Pride celebrations, rather than head off on a ten-minute walk to the beach.

He said the business is not a magnet for people trying to get a final drink to take away.

Mr Mackinnon-Musson said: “What I can’t get my head around is why we are here, what is so different for 2026 that is standing out from 2010 onwards where we have had pretty much the same temporary event notice for all those years.

“Certainly, the one we’ve applied for which we are discussing, is exactly the same as we had in 2025 when there was no problem that relates to the Camelford Arms.”

He said their customers are “much older guys” who congregate on the pavement outside the pub to chat, which is not a licenced area, which is why the Camelford Arms has an off-sales licence.

Mr Groom said he had never seen anyone under 20 in the street, as the pub is a quieter venue attracting the older crowd with an average age in their 50s.

He said: “It is not a magnet to attract people from all over town.

“I think if it’s 3am in the morning on Sunday, if somebody in deepest Hove fancies a drink I’m sure they’re not going to come all the way across to the Camelford Arms to buy a pint with us and then take it back to where they came from.

“They will have sourced their alcohol long before that.”

He confirmed the pub is unlikely to stay open for the entire extension, but asks for the maximum to allow for closing once the last customer has gone home.

The panel – Paul Nann, Sam Parrott and Ollie Sykes – retired to make its decision, which should be made public within a few days of the meeting.