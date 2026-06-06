The A27 Brighton bypass has been closed both ways after a pedestrian was hit by a car this morning (Saturday 6 June).

Sussex Police said: “The A27 has been closed in both directions near the Dyke Road roundabouts in Hove following a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

“Emergency services are at the scene and the road is expected to be closed for some time while we work to understand the full circumstances.

“Motorists are asked to find alternative routes and we are grateful for your patience while this is ongoing.

“Further updates will be provided as soon as we are able.”

National Highways said that the A27 was closed in both directions at the A2038 Devil’s Dyke turn-off due to a police-led incident.

The agency said that Sussex Police were working at the scene, adding: “The diversion will be up the exit slip, over and down the entry slip. (Up and over.)”

National Highways said that the current delay to journeys was about 20 minutes, with two miles of congestion.

#A27 in #EastSussex is closed in both directions at #A2038 #Devil‘sDyke due to a police led incident. @SussexRoadsPol are working on scene. The diversion will be up the exit slip, over & down the entry slip. (Up and over). Current delay of 20 minutes & 2 miles of congestion. pic.twitter.com/tHI1ITCyr4 — National Highways: South-East (@HighwaysSEAST) June 6, 2026

As well as the bypass, queues have built up on the A2038 King George VI Avenue, known locally as Snakey Hill, as well as Dyke Road Avenue and the A23 at Patcham, both ways.