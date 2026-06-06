A harbour wharf looks like it will be turned into padel courts as the popularity of the sport continues to grow.

Flude Property Consultants said that Club Padel had bought more than an acre of land at Fishermans Wharf, in Brighton Road, Shoreham.

Flude said: “Club Padel secured planning consent for an indoor padel club featuring six courts, changing rooms, parking and a high-end bar overlooking the courts.

“Works have commenced and the club is set to open in autumn 2026.

Flude director Andrew Halfacree said: “We are delighted to have assisted Club Padel with their expansion plans through this acquisition.

“Padel tennis is a highly accessible and sociable sport and has experienced explosive growth over the past five years.

“Meeting demand for the sport in the Brighton, Hove and Shoreham area has been particularly challenging with the physical constraints of the area, particularly for indoor courts.

“We look forward to the opening of this site and wish Club Padel every success with it.”

Club Padel director Alan McGuiness said: “Andrew and the team at Flude have been very supportive throughout what has been a complex process.

“Securing the right site for Club Padel was no easy task and their advice, persistence and local market knowledge were invaluable from start to finish.

“We’re excited to bring this much-needed indoor padel facility to the area and look forward to opening later this year.”

The landlord was represented by Crickmay Chartered Surveyors. Crickmay director Hugh McShane said: “We have been pleased to have secured for our client a long-term leisure letting for the fastest-growing sport in the world.

“We and Momentum, our client, wish Club Padel every success and look forward to playing there later this year”.