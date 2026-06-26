The Greens have won the Goldsmid by-election for a seat on Brighton and Hove City Council.

The seat was won by Nadia Barton Ahmad with 2,037 votes, 680 more than the second-placed candidate Philip Berman who stood for Labour.

Six candidates contested the by-election which followed the resignation of former mayor Jackie O’Quinn. She was elected as a Labour candidate but resigned from the party in February and stood down from the council in May after 11 years.

The results were

Nadia Barton Ahmad (Green) 2,037 votes – elected

Philip Berman (Labour) 1,357

Luke Willmoth (Reform UK) 304

Kim Leyland-Walker (Liberal Democrat) 214

Louis Bird (Conservative) 210

Glenn Kelly (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) 31

The total number of votes cast was 4,156. The ward has an electorate of 11,596. The turnout was 35.84 per cent.

The Greens now have 11 out of the 54 seats on the council. Labour remains the largest party with 33 seats. The Conservatives have five seats, there are three Independents and two Brighton and Hove Independents.

Councillor Barton Ahmad said: “Today, the people of Goldsmid have placed their trust in me and I am deeply grateful and humbled to have been elected as their Green councillor.

“Throughout this campaign, I have listened to residents from every corner of Goldsmid. People spoke about the pressures they are facing from the rising cost of living and poor housing conditions to concerns about local services and the state of our streets.

“Others spoke about uncertainty, instability and a growing sense that too many people are being left behind. These conversations have stayed with me and will shape my work as a councillor.

“They are also a reminder that politics matters because people’s lives matter.

“As your councillor, I will work tirelessly to ensure that voices are heard and concerns are acted upon.

“I’ll fight for safe and affordable homes, properly funded public services, thriving green spaces and a community where everyone feels they belong and no one is left behind.”

The Green opposition leader on Brighton and Hove City Council, Councillor Steve Davis, said: “This result shows that our vision and Nadia’s vision for our city is one shared by residents in Goldsmid.

“It’s also clear that people here know that Labour isn’t working for Brighton and Hove and that different shades of red at the top won’t change that.

“In Nadia, people are getting an absolute dynamite local advocate who will run through walls to stand up for them.

“As someone who understands the challenges to the young people in our city – from spiralling rents to gig economy jobs to the climate breakdown – she brings fresh and experienced eyes to the issues that blight our future generations.

“Ultimately, Labour has a choice over the next 10 months: bury their heads in the sand as their party keeps forcing cuts, complicity and scandals on Goldsmid and our city or face the prospect of a sweep of Green councillors like Nadia at the local elections next year offering a fresh start for Brighton and Hove with the Green Party.”