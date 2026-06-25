After a stellar run of shows around the UK and Europe last year, fans will be thrilled to learn that alt-indie band Dateline are returning to the UK this autumn.

Born and based in New Zealand, Dateline have been making waves since they launched in 2017. Fronted and founded by Katie Everingham, the band have cultivated a killer combo of irresistible hooks, effortless energy and charismatic lyricism.

With two critically acclaimed albums already out in the wild, ‘Dumb For My Age’ (2022) and ‘It’s All Downhill From Here’ (2024), their impressive sound has not gone unnoticed, earning them praise from the likes of Rolling Stone AUS/NZ, Under The Radar NZ, Loud Women and more.

With live performance at the centre of their artistry, Dateline have built a strong following across New Zealand with each show drawing bigger and busier crowds.

Last year, the band were invited to join beloved fellow Kiwi band The Beths on their 24-date tour across the UK and Europe and the UK, including a date here at Chalk in Brighton on 27th September. This saw Dateline firmly establish themselves as a band to adore, making bold strides towards global recognition.

Dateline’s forthcoming 8-date Autumn UK tour will see them entertaining crowds in West Yorkshire at Sowerby Bridge, followed by gigs in Manchester, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Leeds, London, Bristol and here in Brighton courtesy of Love Thy Neighbour promoters at The Prince Albert on Thursday 8th October.

Gig-goers can expect purring guitars, raw emotion, unforgettable humour, and effortless showmanship. Tickets for all dates are on sale now and can be located HERE.

FURTHER READING – DATELINE LIVE AT CHALK, BRIGHTON 27.9.25

Support came from fellow Kiwi indie outfit Dateline, who comprise songwriter Katie Everingham (guitar, lead vocals), Phoebe Johnson (bass, vocals), Reuben McDonald (guitar, vocals) and Hikurangi Schaverien-Kaa (drums, vocals). According to their social media: “Dateline’s music oozes emotion by blending earnest harmonies that hark back to early 00’s indie pop, with the cool burn of UK guitar groups from the 90s. Dateline’s band has had a revolving roster of friends, including musicians from bands like The Beths, Hans Pucket, LIPS, Bub and more recently Revulva & French For Rabbits”.

They are known for their grunge-pop-punk sound and the current lineup was formed around the release of their single ‘Choose Me’ in early 2024, building on the band’s debut album ‘Dumb For My Age’ (from 2022) and subsequent release ‘It’s All Downhill From Here’ (from 2024), which is a collection of indie-fuzz-grunge-pop-punk songs.

This evening we are in their company for 35 minutes from 7:15pm to 7:50pm and during this time the band perform 8 tunes, and surprisingly 6 of these are unreleased, unless that is, their setlist is written as in-jokes. Clearly frontperson Katie has had a good night out last night after their Roundhouse gig in London, as it immediately became apparent that she wasn’t even sure which day it was today! But having said that, she was coughing between some vocal deliveries and between tunes, and honey was readily available. She appeared to be sweating a bit on her face as well, so it truly was a valiant effort as she was clearly under the weather, self inflicted or otherwise.

The band begin with two cuts from last year’s ‘It’s All Downhill From Here’ album, these being ‘Please Knock Me Out’ and ‘Leaves’, and it’s already evident that soundwise, Dateline, aren’t actually that far away from The Beths. No doubt Elizabeth has left her mark, from being in the band a few years ago. Katie informs us that they are playing some new tunes and two of these haven’t been performed in front of an audience before. Thus the remainder of the performance is I believe all new material. Katie then tells us that tonight is their fourth night in a row and they perform the unreleased ‘Slow Down’, which is followed by the blistering ‘Wanting More’, which features some great drumming from Hikurangi, and it’s the choice track of the set for me….I certainly was “wanting more”.

Sadly the tempo was taken right down for the slow ‘Melt Down’ which we were informed was one of the tracks that they haven’t played live before. After this Katie dedicates the next number to her toddler (who I believe is three), this being ‘Tell Henry’ which certainly has more oomph, especially with the latter lines which are shouted. Their penultimate selection, ‘What Is It Worth?’, was more of a melodic composition, but it did eventually rock on out. They signed off with ‘Hey! You Look Good’ which flits from being quiet and then loud and back again and it has an American rock vibe going on. The crowd absolutely loved Dateline, and what wasn’t there to not like?

Check out the Dateline releases on their Bandcamp page HERE.

Dateline:

Katie Everingham – guitar, lead vocals

Phoebe Johnson – bass, vocals

Reuben McDonald – guitar, vocals

Hikurangi Schaverien-Kaa – drums, vocals

Dateline setlist:

‘Please Knock Me Out’ (from 2024 ‘It’s All Downhill From Here’ album)

‘Leaves’ (from 2024 ‘It’s All Downhill From Here’ album)

‘Slow Down’ (unreleased)

‘Wanting More’ (unreleased)

‘Melt Down’ (unreleased)

‘Tell Henry’ (unreleased)

‘What Is It Worth?’ (unreleased)

‘Hey! You Look Good’ (unreleased)

www.instagram.com/dateline3.0