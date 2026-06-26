A Hove woman has been acquitted of sending persistent annoying emails about Gaza to her MP, Peter Kyle, following an “administrative error”.

Claire Kerrison, 54, was originally charged with two counts in relation to a string of emails she sent from 10 June to 15 June, one of sending an indecent or offensive message and one of racially aggravated harassment.

But at her first court appearance, this was amended to a single charge of persistently making use of public communication network to cause annoyance, inconvenience or anxiety – crucially dated just from 10 to 11 June.

This meant emails the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) were relying on as part of their case against Kerrison were not admissible – and after a district judge ruled the charge could not be amended again, it withdrew its case.

Mr Kyle said: “I’m devastated that a stand against anti-semitism and abuse of my staff was impacted by an administrative error and I hope that the police can bring the case back to court, to allow a judge to view the distressing content.

“It’s so vitally important that in our stand against racism and abuse those who break the law are tried in court. This is not about pro-Israel or pro-Palestine – this is about being pro-human, pro-fairness and pro-antiracism.”

Brighton and Hove News understands the emails sent included calls for “and end to Israel” or for it to be “wiped from the map”, celebrated bombs being dropped on Tel Aviv, and described Jewish people living in Hove as “permanent victims who continue to whine”.

In a letter to Mr Kyle, CPS chief crown prosecutor Kris Venkatasami said: “As part of the process of amending the original charge, a revised charge was submitted to the court.

“Unfortunately, due to an administrative error, the dates of the alleged offending were incorrectly recorded as 9 to 10 June, rather than the correct period of 9 to 15 June. This amendment took place during case management hearings in November 2025.

“The issue came to light in May 2026, when the defence served a skeleton argument. In June 2026, the prosecution sought to amend the charge to reflect the correct dates, consistent with the evidence served.

“However, the chief magistrate refused the application. An application by prosecution counsel to adjourn the proceedings was also refused.

“In light of these rulings, the case could not properly proceed based on the defective charge before the court, and the prosecution had no alternative but to offer no evidence.

“Following this outcome, we sought advice from senior counsel on whether there were grounds to challenge the decision by way of appeal or judicial review. Regrettably, the advice received was that there were no arguable grounds upon which such a challenge could properly be pursued.

“I would also wish to acknowledge the member of your staff who provided a statement and indicated a willingness to give evidence in these proceedings.

“I recognise that doing so can be a difficult and unsettling experience, and I am grateful for their willingness to assist the prosecution.

“I fully recognise that this outcome will be disappointing. I would like to assure you that we are carefully reviewing the circumstances that led to the administrative error in this case, and appropriate steps will be taken to ensure that lessons are learned and the risk of such issues arising in future cases is minimised.”

A press release issued on behalf of her barrister Rabah Kherbane’s chambers, Doughty Street, said: “A skeleton argument was filed on behalf of CK, denying the emails were persistent or that their purpose was to cause annoyance, and that her communications were protected by her rights under Article 10(1) of Schedule 1 of the Human Rights Act 1998.

“On 15 June 2026, the date of trial, the prosecution applied to amend the charge to include additional emails between 12 and 16 June 2025. On submissions on behalf of CK, the chief magistrate refused the prosecution application, and a further application to adjourn.

“The prosecution offered no evidence. The case against CK was dismissed.”

A CPS spokesperson said: “Hate crime and abusive communications have no place in our society. We recognise how serious these messages were and the impact they had on those affected. We apologise to the victims for not being able to prosecute this case.

“We are carefully reviewing the circumstances of this case to ensure lessons are learned to avoid this in the future.”