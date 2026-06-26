Today LEVELLERS have announced the full line-up for their hometown open air exclusive show at Hove Park, Brighton on Saturday 5th September 2026, celebrating 35 years of the landmark album ‘Levelling The Land’.

Joining Levellers at Hove Park is a line-up spanning some of the most exciting names in British alternative music. Let’s find out who is on the bill……

SLEEPER

Britpop favourites Sleeper achieved huge critical and commercial success in the 1990s, scoring eight Top 40 singles across three Top 10 albums and selling more than one million records. Following their acclaimed comeback, which included the Top 20 album ‘The Modern Age’, the band continue to tour to sell-out audiences across the UK.

KID KAPICHI

Hastings punk-rockers Kid Kapichi arrive fresh from the release of their fourth album, ‘Fearless Nature’, building on a reputation for politically charged songwriting, fearless social commentary and explosive live performances.

BRAKES

Brighton’s own Brakes make a rare hometown appearance as part of their first live shows together in more than a decade, celebrating the forthcoming reissue of their acclaimed debut album ‘Give Blood’ and a newly unearthed live recording from New York.

THE MEFFS

Completing the bill are The Meffs, the high-energy Essex punk duo whose politically charged lyrics, DIY ethos and relentless live shows have established them as one of the UK’s most exciting modern punk acts.

“It’s going to be great to celebrate the 35th anniversary of ‘Levelling The Land’ in Brighton. It’s a Brighton album, 90% of it was written in Brighton, a lot of the songs are about Brighton and its environs, so we are just made up to be playing in our hometown, it’s been good to us, it’s a unique town, so it’s really important to us. Hove Park has an original standing stone in it – The Goldstone – which is good for us because we are hippies!” – Mark Chadwick & Jeremy ‘Jez’ Cunningham of The Levellers

Emerging from Brighton in the late 1980s, Levellers have built a reputation as one of the UK’s most distinctive and celebrated live acts – combining folk, punk and political energy with an enduring connection to their audience.

Released in 1991, ‘Levelling The Land’ became a defining album of the era, going platinum and featuring tracks including ‘One Way’, ‘15 Years’ and ‘Far From Home’, alongside ‘The Game’, ‘Liberty Song’, ‘Riverflow’, ‘Boatman’ and ‘Battle Of The Beanfield’.

The band went on to achieve a No.1 album with ‘Zeitgeist’ in 1995, further establishing their place within British music.

Over the decades, Levellers’ influence has extended beyond their recordings – shaping festival culture, grassroots movements and generations of independent artists.

Presented by JOY. Concerts, the Hove Park show brings Levellers back to their roots for a rare outdoor performance in the city that first shaped them.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased HERE.

www.levellers.co.uk

sleeper.band

www.kidkapichi.com

www.instagram.com/brakeshq

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