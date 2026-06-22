Teenage jockey Jack Dace appears to have escaped serious injury despite his horror fall at Brighton yesterday (Sunday 21 June) but he will stay under observation in hospital, his family said.

The 18-year-old apprentice was knocked unconscious when his mount, the Amanda Perrett-trained Virtue Chastity, clipped heels and came down four furlongs from home in the 10-furlong handicap won by Oj Lifestyle.

The three-year-old filly was fatally injured in the fall and brought down Gretna Dreams and Ashley Lewis in the process.

Dace, who has ridden 14 winners so far this season, is still being monitored by specialists, his father Luke said, adding that his son was talking, able to stand up and had suffered no major breaks.

He told the Press Association: “They are still doing tests and he has some fluid on his lungs but I don’t think there is anything major wrong.

“Obviously he was knocked unconscious so he is feeling very tired and headachy but there are no major breaks.

“They have scanned his head and everything looks ok. The most important thing is he is breathing and although, like I say there is some fluid in his lungs, he is able to move his legs and can stand up.”

The jockey’s father remained philosophical about the high-speed accident despite admitting his family had feared the worst when watching the race live on television.

He said: “My wife saw it happen on the telly and she didn’t take it too well to be honest. But this is the game we are in and it is not an easy game.

“We see these things happen from time to time.”

Lewis walked away unscathed and trainer Stuart Williams said that his filly had escaped injury.