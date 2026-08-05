A woman has reported being raped on the beach in Brighton close to the i360.

Sussex Police said today (Wednesday 5 August): “Police are investigating a report of a rape of a woman in her twenties on Brighton beach that is understood to have taken place overnight on Tuesday 4 August into Wednesday 5 August.”

“The victim is receiving support from specialist trained officers.

“A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and remains in custody at this time.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 228 of 05/08.”