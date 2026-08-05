A man was due to appear in court charged with raping a woman in Brighton early on Sunday (2 August).

Sussex Police said: “A man has been charged with raping and sexually assaulting a woman in Maderia Drive, Brighton, on Sunday morning (2 August).

“The incident is reported to have taken place near the Black Rock car park at around 7.30am.

“Police attended and a man was arrested at the scene.

“Akiyas Jameldeen, 51, a British national, of Eden Road, Gossops Green, Crawley, has been charged with two counts of oral rape and one count of sexual assault by penetration and remanded in custody to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (4 August).”

Chief Superintendent Adam Hays, the police divisional commander for Brighton and Hove, said: “This has been a fast-paced investigation, with the suspect quickly arrested at the scene.

“I commend the bravery of the victim who came forward to report this and who we continue to support with specialist officers.

“We are aware of the concern this incident will have caused in the community and will continue to work tirelessly with our partners to create a hostile environment for those who seek to come to the city for the purpose of offending against vulnerable people.

“If you have any information that could assist the investigation, please contact police online or phone 101, quoting Operation America.”