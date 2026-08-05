Brighton audiences will be able to experience cinema in a whole new way this autumn as Taste Film arrives in the city for the first time, bringing its immersive cinematic dining experience to the Harbour Hotel by Brighton beach.

Following successful launches in London, Manchester and Edinburgh, Taste Film is expanding to Brighton with a series of events where much-loved films are paired with specially created multi-course menus, with each dish served in sync with key moments on screen.

The Brighton launch will begin with the film Ratatouille (27 October-1 November 2026), inviting guests into the world of Remy, the ambitious little chef from Pixar’s much-loved animated film. Diners will enjoy a four-course menu and cocktail/mocktail course inspired by the film, including the chance to season their own special soup alongside one of the film’s most memorable scenes.

Dishes include vegan options and are: Lemon, violet, lavender and vodka sour with a strawberry and cheese bite, Tomme de Chèvre and mushroom parcel, sunflower seed pesto, Leek and potato pot-of-soup, herby croutons and cheese, Slow-cooked lamb croquette with confit potato and ratatouille, and Almond cake, chocolate ganache, cream, strawberry ratatouille.

The experience will continue in November with cult classic Pulp Fiction (25-29 November), transforming the dining table into a celebration of Quentin Tarantino’s cult classic with playful references, bold flavours and dishes inspired by iconic moments from the film.

Taste Film founder Amy Fernando said: “Brighton’s food scene and love of independent culture make it the perfect home for Taste Film. We’ve wanted to bring the experience to the coast for years, and now feels like exactly the right moment.”

Taste Film describes its events as a “tasting menu for the whimsical” — combining food, nostalgia and storytelling to allow audiences to step inside the worlds of the films they love.

The experience has previously brought films including Chef, Shrek 2, Home Alone and Princess and the Frog to life through immersive dining.

The Brighton events will take place at Harbour Hotel Brighton, with tickets priced at £87.50 per person.

Taste Film presents Ratatouille: Tuesday 27 October-Friday 30 October 2026, 7pm-9.45pm. Sunday 1 November 2026, 1pm-3.45pm and 6pm-8.45pm

Taste Film presents Pulp Fiction runs from 25-29 November 2026.

Tickets are available through Taste Film.

Details

Taste Film presents Ratatouille at The Harbour Hotel, Brighton. Taste Film presents Pulp Fiction at The Harbour Hotel, Brighton and runs from 25-29 November 2026.

Dates: Ratatouille – Tuesday 27 October-Friday 30 October 2026, 7pm-9.45pm / Sunday 1 November 2026, 1pm-3.45pm and 6pm-8.45pm

Pulp Fiction – 25-29 November 2026.

Venue: The Harbour Hotel, 64 Kings Road, Brighton, East Sussex, BN1 1NA.

Tickets: Tickets are available through Taste Film. £87.50 for five course menu, drinks and film screening.

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