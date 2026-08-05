Theatre Royal Brighton opens its backstage doors for free family open morning this coming weekend. Taking place on Saturday 8 August from 10am to 2pm, this free event offers a rare opportunity to explore parts of the 219-year-old Grade II* listed theatre that are normally off limits to audiences.

Theatre Royal Brighton is inviting the public behind the scenes this weekend as it throws open its historic Stage Door for a free family-friendly Open Morning in support of arts charity LEAF (Live Education and Arts Foundation).

Visitors can step inside the theatre’s famous Star Dressing Room, dress up for a souvenir photograph, discover the fascinating history of one of Britain’s oldest working theatres, meet members of the Theatre Royal Brighton team, and find out what’s coming up in the venue’s new season.

Families can also get creative with Theatre Royal Brighton’s ATG Inspire programme, making and taking home a free puppet.

For theatre lovers, there will be the chance to browse a special merchandise stall selling vintage posters, programmes and memorabilia from the theatre’s archives. A silent auction will also offer bids on a selection of exclusive experiences and behind-the-scenes prizes not normally available to the public.

While admission is free, the event will raise money for Theatre Royal Brighton’s partner charity, LEAF (Live Education and Arts Foundation), which works to improve access to arts and education opportunities for young people. The charity supports aspiring performers and creative professionals while helping tackle the continuing decline in arts education across the UK.

The Open Morning runs from 10am until 2pm on Saturday 8 August, with entry via the theatre’s Stage Door on Bond Street. No booking is required.

For anyone curious about what happens behind the curtain at one of Brighton’s most historic venues, it’s a rare chance to experience the theatre from a completely different perspective.

Details

Theatre Royal Brighton opens its backstage doors for free family open morning

Dates: Saturday 8 August from 10am to 2pm

Venue: Theatre Royal Brighton, New Road, Brighton, BN1 1SD

Tickets: FREE

Accessible: Find out more here Find more arts and culture reviews at Brighton and Hove News – Follow @BHCitywhatson and @bhcitynews on Instagram.

Covering everything from fringe theatre to major tours across Brighton and Hove – tag us if you’re going