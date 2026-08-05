BlacBrik – The Brown Suite

Tuesday 3 and Wednesday 4 November – Theatre Royal, Brighton.

The acclaimed transatlantic dance duo BlacBrik bring their first full-length work to Theatre Royal Brighton after impressing audiences at the sell-out show Ballet Nights earlier this year in the same venue. The dance pair are returning this autumn with their first full-length production, The Brown Suite.

The high-energy dance theatre work, produced by Fundamentally Dance, comes to Theatre Royal Brighton for two nights on Tuesday 3 and Wednesday 4 November as part of a 12-venue UK tour.

Created, directed and choreographed by talented BlacBrik founders and performers Nahum McLean and Darius Drooh, The Brown Suite celebrates Black culture through a vibrant story of love, resilience and community, set against the soundtrack of soul and funk legends including James Brown, Etta James and Sam Cooke.

Inspired by the spirit of 1970s New York, the production follows seven interconnected lives whose friendships, romances and rivalries unfold on and around the dance floor. As emotions intensify, music and movement become a source of celebration, healing and hope.

The pair first met while training at the Alvin Ailey School in New York in 2013. McLean, from Manchester, and California-born Drooh founded BlacBrik in 2023, quickly gaining attention for their distinctive style, which blends the precision of ballet and contemporary dance with the groove, rhythm and expressive energy of funk and jazz. This new show marks their first narrative-length production, combining large ensemble sequences with intimate duets to tell its story through movement.

Speaking about the new work, Nahum McLean and Darius Drooh said: “With The Brown Suite, we want to explore the spaces where music, movement and community came together in 1970s New York – where soul and funk brought people together, and where every gathering held stories of joy, connection and change.

“As the story unfolds, we explore the relationships that shape a community, the moments that bring people closer, and the tensions that can shift those connections. We’re so excited to tour this work across the UK and share its warmth, energy and drama with audiences. More than anything, we want people to feel the music in their bodies and maybe even dance their way home.”

The production follows the success of Ballet Nights, the acclaimed mixed-bill dance series that has built a loyal following at Theatre Royal Brighton by showcasing world-class dancers and choreographers. BlacBrik’s appearance in the programme earlier this year offered Brighton audiences an early glimpse of the duo’s dynamic style ahead of this new full-length work.

The Brown Suite runs at Theatre Royal Brighton on Tuesday 3 and Wednesday 4 November at 7.30pm. The performance lasts approximately one hour and 35 minutes, including an interval, and is recommended for ages eight and over. Tickets are on sale now.

Details

Dates: The show runs at Theatre Royal Brighton for two nights – Tuesday 3 and Wednesday 4 November 2026

Venue: Theatre Royal Brighton, New Road, Brighton, BN1 1SD

Tickets: From £38.48

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