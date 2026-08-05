Into The Wild Festival back in Sussex this month

Friday 28th to Monday 31st August 2026

A festival celebrating music, nature, creativity and community returns to West Sussex this August Bank Holiday, as Into The Wild Festival brings four days of live music, workshops, talks and immersive experiences to Chiddinglye Farm.

Taking place from Friday 28th to Monday 31st August 2026, the festival transforms the farm’s ancient woodlands and wildflower meadows into a vibrant gathering place for musicians, artists, naturalists, craftspeople, storytellers and changemakers from across the UK and beyond.

What began as a small grassroots gathering has grown into one of Britain’s most distinctive nature-based festivals, while remaining rooted in its original vision: helping people reconnect with nature, themselves and one another. Chiddinglye Farm is a 320-acre historic regenerative estate in the High Weald National Landscape near West Hoathly.

Described as a festival for the ‘free-spirited, the curious and the wild at heart’, Into The Wild combines world music, creativity, traditional skills, wellbeing, environmental action and community celebration. Across the weekend, visitors can explore more than 200 workshops, talks and experiences, from ancient crafts and foraging to movement, mindfulness, wildlife encounters, storytelling and practical ways to reconnect with the natural world.

Festival founder Huw Williams said: “Into The Wild is about stepping away from the constant noise of modern life and rediscovering presence, connection and community in a natural setting. It’s about learning, being with nature, and remembering a more grounded way of living.”

The 2026 programme features three stages alongside a wide range of cultural spaces, offering music, performance and participatory experiences throughout the weekend. Featuring: 3 stages · 200+ workshops · hundreds of artists · live music · arts and crafts · kids area · cabaret · wellness · inspiring talks · foraging · wild spa and sauna · late-night DJs · performance · dancing · singing · world food and more.

The World Stage will host an international line-up including BCUC, Fulu Miziki, Mr Williamz (Ignition High Power), Northern Poet & The Urban Druids, Sika, Subhadra Desai, Tashi Lhunpo Monks from Tibet, and festie favourites The Egg.

The Sun Stage and Electronic Music Stage will showcase a diverse mix of emerging and established artists, spanning acoustic, folk, global sounds, electronic music and late-night DJ sets. Performers include Azaria Franco, Gabriella Frances, The Butterfly Wheel, Super Claud, Kristian, Heiko and Miss Lightbeam, alongside a programme of live performances continuing into the night.

Beyond the music, Into The Wild offers a wide-ranging programme of activities for all ages, including arts and crafts, cabaret, children’s activities, wellness sessions, inspiring talks, wild spa and sauna experiences, foraging, dancing, singing, world food and vibrant independent stalls.

The festival’s connection to the natural world is central to its identity. Nature recovery organisations including WWF, the Captain Paul Watson Foundation, the Woodland Trust, South Wealden Badger Group, Ecotalk, Ecotricity, Zaytoun CIC and Fox Angels Foundation will be sharing projects, ideas and opportunities for visitors to become involved in protecting and restoring the environment.

Into The Wild also supports Wilderlands CIC, a community interest company dedicated to restoring habitats, creating space for wildlife and helping people reconnect with nature through practical conservation, education and rewilding initiatives.

Organisers believe that gathering in nature comes with a responsibility to protect it. Through Wilderlands, a percentage of festival profits goes towards nature recovery projects including the restoration of native woodlands, wildflower meadows and wetlands; creating safer habitats and corridors for wildlife including pollinators, hedgehogs, birds and bats; and supporting regenerative approaches that allow nature to recover.

With its combination of music, creativity, environmental action and community spirit, this festival Into The Wild has developed a reputation as one of the UK’s most original festivals. Whether visitors come to dance beneath the stars, learn a traditional craft, listen to inspiring speakers, explore wellbeing practices or simply spend time surrounded by nature, the festival offers a weekend of discovery, connection and celebration.

See you there!

Details

Into The Wild Festival 2026 takes place at Chiddinglye Farm, West Sussex, from Friday 28 to Monday 31 August.

Dates: Friday 28 August – Monday 31 August 2026

Venue: Chiddinglye Farm, Selsfield Road, West Hoathly, East Grinstead, West Sussex, RH19 4QS. Please use Sharpthorne RH19 4NU for your SatNav and stay on the main road.

Tickets: From £65 upwards for children’s tickets, with a variety of packages available including group/family tickets and carer tickets.

Accessible: Accessible camping areas for Blue Badge holders, special accessible ticket options, and dedicated accessibility toilets alongside spacious compost facilities. Because capacity in designated accessible zones is limited, attendees must email their Blue Badge paperwork to the organisers in advance.

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