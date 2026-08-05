Brighton’s first community pub – the Bevy – is trying to raise enough money to buy out the building’s landlord.

East Brighton Trust (EBT) plans to sell the building which is in Hillside, Moulsecoomb, in the coming months.

In the meantime, the Bevy – or more formally the Bevendean Community Pub CIC (Community Interest Company) – wants the pub to be designated an asset of community value (ACV).

This would give the Bevy time to raise the money to try to buy the building, with the law imposing a six-month moratorium on any sale – and a recent change in the law could extend that time to 12 months.

The Bevy said: “Brighton’s only community-owned pub needs your help to secure its future. While pubs across Britain continue to close, the Bevy has quietly proved there’s another way.

“Britain’s only community-owned pub on a housing estate has been trading at a profit for more than six months, showing that a community-owned pub can be both financially sustainable and a vital part of local life.

“Every pint poured, every coffee served and every room hired helps create a place where people meet, families find support and neighbours look out for one another.

“But despite owning the business, the community has never owned the building. That could soon change.

“The Bevy’s landlord, East Brighton Trust (EBT), intends to sell the building this September. In response, the community has launched an ‘asset of community value’ (ACV) application and is asking local people to sign and show their support.

“If successful, the ACV would delay the sale of the building for up to six months, giving the community valuable time to raise the money needed to buy it themselves.

“This isn’t about rescuing a failing pub. The Bevy already works. It’s about making sure the people who built it can finally own it.

“For more than 12 years, the Bevy has been far more than a pub. It’s a place where neighbours become friends, families find support and people of all ages come together.

“Thousands of volunteer hours, shared meals, conversations and acts of kindness have helped make it what it is today.”

Warren Carter, who chairs the Bevy’s committee, said: “Hundreds of people use the Bevy every month, from two-year-olds to ninety-two-year-olds.

“Alongside being a proper local pub, we’re home to our Seniors’ Lunch Club, Family Fun Thursday, Dementia Café, Job Club, Book Club, pool and darts teams and Disability Disco.

“This campaign is about making sure the people who built this place can protect it for future generations.

“If Britain needs more places like the Bevy, the first step is making sure we don’t lose the ones we already have.

“The community built the Bevy. Now it’s time the community owned it.”

The Bevy said: “Donate towards buying the building. The campaign aims to raise £250,000 to buy the pub and £500,000 to secure the entire freehold.

“Every donation will be held in a separate, ring-fenced account and used only to purchase the freehold from East Brighton Trust.

“It will never be used for the day-to-day running of the Bevy. If the purchase is unsuccessful, donations will be returned in line with the campaign terms.”

To sign the petition in support of the application for the Bevy to be designated an asset of community value (ACV), click here. To invest, email the Bevy at contact@thebevy.co.uk.