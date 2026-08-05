Brighton & Hove Speakers Festival – The Old Market

Sunday 11th October, 2026

Some of the biggest names in UK politics, public life, technology and culture will come together this autumn for the first Brighton & Hove Speakers Festival, taking place at The Old Market in Hove on Sunday 11 October 2026.

The one-day festival promises a packed programme of thought-provoking talks, conversations and Q&A sessions, bringing together speakers from across the political spectrum alongside writers, commentators and creative leaders.

Opening the day, Hove and Portslade MP Peter Kyle will join AI expert Dr Fola Yahaya for a discussion exploring one of the defining issues of our time: artificial intelligence. In AI: Threat, Tool or Transformation?, the pair will examine how AI is changing the way we work, create and live, looking beyond the hype to consider the opportunities and challenges ahead.

Dr Fola Yahaya, founder of Strategic Agenda and a leading communicator on artificial intelligence, will bring his expertise in making complex ideas accessible, while Peter Kyle will offer insight from his time as Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, where he was responsible for the UK’s approach to AI regulation.

The festival continues with political analyst Sam Freedman discussing his Sunday Times bestselling book Failed State, an investigation into why Britain’s public services and institutions are struggling. Drawing on his experience as a former senior government adviser, Freedman will explore the systemic problems behind the challenges facing the country and possible routes towards rebuilding trust and capacity.

Author and broadcaster John Kampfner will then present Braver New World, sharing stories from around the world of countries tackling major challenges with creativity and ambition. From Vienna’s approach to social housing to Finland’s education system and Costa Rica’s environmental achievements, Kampfner asks whether Britain can learn from successful models elsewhere.

Former Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will discuss his vision for Britain’s economic future in Can We Be Rich Again?: The Surprising Potential of Britain’s Economy. Drawing on his experience at the centre of government, Hunt will set out his argument for how the UK could unlock growth and renew confidence in its economic prospects.

The festival will also feature former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who will reflect on his long political career in A Life in Politics: Reflections from the Backbenches to Downing Street’s Door. Corbyn will discuss his journey from long-serving backbench MP to party leader and independent MP, offering a personal perspective on some of the most turbulent years in recent British politics.

Creative industries and local government come together in From Film Festivals to Frontline Politics, as Rachel Millward shares her unusual journey from founding an international film festival and supporting women filmmakers to becoming a district councillor and Deputy Leader of the Green Party.

The closing session will feature internationally acclaimed author Jung Chang, whose bestselling memoir Wild Swans: Three Daughters of China introduced millions of readers to the story of three generations of women against the backdrop of modern Chinese history. In her new book Fly, Wild Swans: My Mother, Myself and China, Chang reflects on family, memory and China’s transformation into a global superpower.

Brighton & Hove Speakers Festival takes place at The Old Market, Upper Market Street, Hove, from 10.20am until 8.30pm, with each session followed by a Q&A.

Tickets are priced between £16 and £20, with early bird tickets available from £15 and £18.50 until 6 September 2026, subject to availability.

For more information and tickets, visit the Brighton & Hove Speakers Festival website.

Details

Brighton & Hove Speakers Festival takes place at The Old Market, Upper Market Street, Hove, from 10.20am until 8.30pm, with each session followed by a Q&A.

Dates: Sunday 11th October, 2026

Venue: The Old Market, Upper Market Street, Hove, BN3 1AS

Tickets: Tickets priced between £16.00 & £20.00 each. Early Bird price £15.00 & £18.50 respectively – if purchased before 6th September.

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