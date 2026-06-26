The count in the Goldsmid by-election is due to get under way this morning (Friday 26 June) with a seat at stake on Brighton and Hove City Council.

Six candidates are standing in the contest which follows the resignation of former mayor Jackie O’Quinn.

They are Nadia Barton Ahmad (Green), Philip Berman (Labour), Louis Bird (Conservative), Glenn Kelly (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition), Kim Leyland-Walker (Liberal Democrat) and Luke Willmoth (Reform UK).

The by-election is regarded as a contest between Labour, who won the seat in 2023, and the Greens – and both parties have held seats in the ward in recent years.

Labour currently has 33 councillors out of the 54 on Brighton and Hove City Council. The Greens have 10.

There are five Conservatives, three Independents and two Brighton and Hove Independents plus the vacancy in Goldsmid ward.

At the most recent local elections in May 2023, Labour won 38 seats, giving a party a majority for the first time in more than 20 years.

The Greens came second with seven seats, having been the largest party going into the elections. The Conservatives won six seats. The Brighton and Hove Independents won two seats and there was one Independent.

This is the seventh by-election since the 2023 local elections. All of the seats were won by Labour candidates in May 2023. The party has won four of the by-elections and the Greens have won two.

This was the result in May 2023 …

Goldsmid (3 seats)

Birgit Miller (Labour) 2,426 – elected

*Jackie O’Quinn (Labour)2,421 – elected

Trevor Muten (Labour) 2,261 – elected

Rebecca Duffy (Green) 1,369

Ollie Sykes (Green) 1,211

Alexander Sallons (Green) 1,085

Edward De Souza (Conservative) 498

Linda Elisha (Brighton and Hove Independents) 490

David Lewis (Conservative) 481

Mark Long (Conservative) 456

Andrew England (Liberal Democrat) 350

Paul Chandler (Liberal Democrat) 342

Owen Sharp (Liberal Democrat) 274

Ballot papers rejected 15

Votes cast 13,664

Turnout 44.11 per cent

*sitting councillor

A Local Government Boundary Commission review in 2021 said that the ward had 11,003 electors and that by 2027 the number was forecast to 13,828.