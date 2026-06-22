Sussex all-rounder James Coles has been handed his first England call up for the T20 series against India next month.

The highly rated 22-year-old hit the headlines earlier this year when he attracted the highest bid at the inaugural Hundred player auction – banking a £390,000 deal with London Spirit.

The left-arm spinner has been batting in the top three for Sussex in this year’s Vitality Blast and is a three-dimensional white-ball option who recently featured for Andrew Flintoff’s England Lions against South Africa.

Coles is part of an expanded 17-strong squad for the five-match series which begins in Durham just two days after the scheduled end of the third test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge.

With six of the T20 squad also involved in that game, greater rotation could be required in an effort to manage workloads.

National selecter Marcus North said: “James Coles is an exciting addition and has earned his place following his performances with the England Lions and in T20 competitions here and abroad during the past 12 months.

“We have selected a larger squad to accommodate for the fact that this series will begin shortly after the test series against New Zealand is due to conclude which allows us to be flexible.”

Jordan Cox and Sonny Baker are named, having made their test debuts together in last week’s defeat at the Kia Oval, while Saqid Mahmood regains his place having last featured against India in January.

Pace bowlers Brydon Carse and Jamie Overton, recovering from wrist and thigh injuries sustained in the Indian Premier League, miss out.

Another Sussex player, fast bowler Jofra Archer, 31, has also been named in the squad, having returned in the second test defeat when he took 5-123.

And Phil Salt, 29, who spent six years at Sussex, has also been included in the squad.

The first of the five matches is due to start at 5.30pm on Wednesday 1 July. The rest are on Saturday 4 July (2.30pm), Tuesday 7 July (5.30pm), Thursday 9 July (5.30pm) and Saturday 11 July (2.30pm).

England T20 squad: Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood.