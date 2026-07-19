It’s official…..Brighton’s very own Green Door Store have organised their first ever GDS Pride Party gig!!!

This will be happening on Saturday 1st August and all profits from the event will be donated to MindOut Charity, which is a mental health service run by and for lesbians, gay, bisexual, trans and queer people with experience of mental health issues. Find out more about MindOut HERE. The Green Door Store is handily located beneath Brighton’s Mainline Railway Station, and the venue have stated that “We feel so lucky to host some of our favourite queer bands & celebrate pride in the way that we know best- with a red-hot rock show! We’re a proudly inclusive venue & love being a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community; it’s a real treat to get to celebrate Pride with you. Get down early & support all of the lineup, we’ve curated an incredible bill from some of the cities most exciting newcomers through to a legendary secret headline – it’s gonna be a really special one from doors through to curfew”.

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The concert will consist of four acts composed of local heroes in their own genres:

SECRET HEADLINER

A well-adored alt-rock/pop band from the heart of Brighton, bring your ride or die and come see for yourself xxxx

CURRLS

Currls’ music is a fierce and unapologetic rallying cry. The DIY Garage Rock trio blends raw energy, searing punk, and sludgy pop into a cathartic and electrifying sound. Currls is an empowering force that encourages self-love, resilience, and growth.

GIRL APOCRYPHA

Girl Apocrypha is the strange yet alluring newcomer. Her genre-bending sound (often described as ‘grunge-pop’) dances between pop, post-punk and industrial. drawing influence from Lady Gaga, My Chemical Romance, Interpol and Placebo.

ACTRS

Queer Pop Rock for people with lots of feelings who should have gone to therapy sooner. Last year they released two singles: ‘Hate You’ and ‘Hear Me Out’.

The GDS Pride Party has a £10 entry fee but the profits will be going to a worthy cause. We can’t find a ticket link at present, so maybe folk are to rock on up from 6pm onwards.

thegreendoorstore.co.uk

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