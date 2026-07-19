OPAL MAG + BLACK VIIOLET + GIRL APOCRYPHA + PLEASANCE – THE PRINCE ALBERT, BRIGHTON 16.7.26

Opal Mag’s headline show at The Prince Albert last week, courtesy of Round Ear Promotions, was a confident, impressive and engaging performance. The unmistakable dream‑fuzz haze landed with greater weight and clarity, and her more dynamic, more adventurous vocals carried the room with a confidence that hinted at her best showing yet. With Pleasance, Girl Apocrypha and Black Viiolet in support, the night shaped itself into a varied, quietly adventurous showcase of emerging voices.

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PLEASANCE

Brighton alt rock quartet Pleasance of Soph (guitar, vocals), Izzy (drums), Ruby (bass) and Tom (guitar), opened the night with a set that showed just how deftly they handle extremes. Their dynamic range was startling: whispered quiet passages that suddenly rupture into room shaking noise, rhythmic dislocations, bursts of distortion and intentional disturbances that feel woven into the band’s identity rather than accidental chaos.

Much of the early set played with loud–soft contrasts: upfront rockier parts giving way to softer vocal moments from Soph before flipping into flashes of anger and grit. Later ‘Fruit’ offered a beautiful solo vocal introduction from Soph, slow building before shifting into a dancier, rock leaning close. New single ‘Casanova’ changed the mood with its synth intro, before moving between soft restraint and explosive release, Soph’s vocals rising and falling with precision, anchored by Izzy’s clipped, tight drumming. It landed as a highlight of the set, earning an enthusiastic reaction.

They closed with ‘Lucas’, the heaviest and fastest track of the night, straight in with no slow build. Ruby’s bass locked tightly with Soph’s vocal phrasing as the song spiralled into a final frenzy. A great opening set from Pleasance being unpredictable, intense, and absolutely worth catching live.

You can catch Pleasance supporting Sisters at The Prince Albert on Wednesday 5th August – Tickets HERE.

Pleasance:

Soph – vocals

Ruby – bass, keyboard

Izzy – drums

Tom – guitar

Pleasance setlist:

“Untitled new song” (unreleased)

‘Some Legs’ (unreleased)

‘LPB’ (unreleased)

‘Fruit’ (unreleased)

‘Casanova’ (a 2026 single)

‘Lucas’ (unreleased)

linktr.ee/bandcalledpleasance

GIRL APOCRYPHA

Girl Apocrypha, the project of Emia Demir, has quickly become one of Brighton’s most intriguing alternative newcomers, and her Prince Albert set showed exactly why. Joined by Willow Simpson (guitar), Nathan Hayward (drums) and Molly (bass), she delivers a grunge‑pop/alt‑pop hybrid that blurs genre lines with real intent: lo‑fi electronic verses, spoken delivery, explosive guitar‑driven choruses and a grit‑and‑gloss contrast that feels entirely her own. The theatrical alt‑goth styling only amplifies the impact.

She opened with ‘Madonna’ driven by heavy bass and dark‑pop sheen. Emia’s stage presence was immediate and magnetic, shifting between deadpan humour (“That’s it, we’re done. Bands play too long.”) and razor‑sharp focus. Willow’s guitar breaks were breathtaking from the outset, setting a high bar for the rest of the set.

‘Like Adam Would’ pushed into alt‑rock riffs, while ‘Sam’ arrived with a grungier edge, Molly’s bass giving the intro real weight. Breathy vocals against that low‑end bass worked beautifully. ‘Dealer’ began stark and hushed before exploding into full rock intensity, dropping back into spoken passages and rising again. New track ‘Astronaut’ was introduced with a playful “It’s a new one, be nice,” offering a slightly more relaxed alt‑pop feel that balanced the set’s intensity well. Closer ‘Me + U’ delivered a strong, full‑tilt alt‑rock finish.

Cheeky theatrics, captivating vocals, tight musicianship and real variety made this another top‑quality performance from Girl Apocrypha. She announced she’ll be playing Green Door Store’s first-ever Pride Party gig on 1st August. Details HERE.

Girl Apocrypha:

Emia Demir – vocals, guitar

Willow Simpson – guitar

Nathan Hayward – drums

Molly – bass

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