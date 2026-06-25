Miki Berenyi Trio have announced that they will be heading to the De La Warr Pavilion for a special, up-close performance in their Café Bar.

Miki Berenyi Trio (aka MB3) are Miki Berenyi on vocals/guitar, Kevin ‘Moose’ McKillop on guitar and Oliver Cherer on bass/programming. The three musicians (whose former/other bands include Lush, Moose, Gilroy Mere and Aircooled) first worked together during Piroshka’s 2021 tour – Miki and Moose being founder members, Ollie joining to play bass.

MB3 was originally formed to promote Miki’s memoir – ‘Fingers Crossed: How Music Saved Me From Success’ (published Sept 2022) – playing a few songs to accompany her live book events. However, with three songwriters in the band, it wasn’t long before a full live set came together, and the nimble setup of a trio has allowed them to tour extensively in the UK, Ireland, Europe and the US, playing over 100 shows to date. The band has developed a momentum of its own, touring with the Wedding Present and Gang of Four and sold out London co-headline show with Aircooled.

April 2025 saw the release of the trio’s debut album ‘Tripla’, released via Bella Union, which garnered critical acclaim, including Rough Trade’s Album of the Month. The album’s richly layered, imaginative and uniquely slanted strain of dream pop is an often euphoric and sometimes melancholic mix of guitars and electronica, fronted by Miki’s instantly recognisable vocal, overlaid with an often profound and sometimes abrasive or yearning view of the world. Check it out HERE.

Subsequent releases include the Lol and Gray Tolhurst collaboration ‘Stranger’, followed by ‘Doldrum Days‘ (Sept 2025) and ‘Island Of One’ (March 2026). Miki Berenyi Trio are currently writing and recording their next album.

You can check them out live in the flesh as they will be performing an intimate concert in Bexhill-on-Sea in the intimate Café Bar of the De La Warr Pavilion on Thursday 1st October.

Tickets are on sale right now! Grab yours quickly before they all go! Buy them HERE.

mikistuff.com