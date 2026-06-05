The seafront patrol boat is returning to Brighton and Hove this summer following a series of reports of dangerous jet skiing.

Swimmers and paddleboarders have been reporting near misses and antisocial riding to the seafront office and the coastguard in recent weeks.

The law was changed in 2023 to make small power boats and jet skis subject to the same legal requirements as larger boats, leading to at least one prosecution by the coastguard and other cautions.

Brighton and Hove City Council says it is bringing the boat back before the end of month, in time for the pier to pier swim on 27 June.

It says it will mainly operate during peak periods, particularly in calm conditions when more people enter the water.

The boat will also be engaging with people who drift too far from shore on inflatables, paddle boards, or other beach equipment, while it will also enforce existing bathing byelaws and tackle unsafe or illegal jet ski activity.

RNLI beach lifeguards are also now in place at various points along the seafront and will be until 6 September.

Other plans include increased CCTV coverage of the seafront, sea safety training for local school children and an increase in patrols by the council’s seafront team.

Cabinet member for tourism David McGregor said: “Our seafront is the city’s shop window – it’s an iconic, beautiful stretch of coast which millions of people flock to each year; Brighton and Hove simply would not be the city it is without it.

“It is absolutely vital the area is safe for everyone who wants to enjoy it.

“We have measures in place already – and work closely with partners like Sussex Police and the RNLI – but we’re determined to expand this further, including by reintroducing the patrol boat.”