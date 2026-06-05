Starbenders are a rock-n-roll dream come true for every hard luck dreamer occupying this third stone from the sun. Singer/songwriter Kimi Shelter is the love child Johnny Thunders and Joan Jett should have had, raised with an impeccable education from Blondie Elementary School, Def Leppard High, Bowie College, and a Ph.D from Siouxsie Sioux University in F*ck All Y’all.

Aaron Lecesne brings ripping bass lines, vivid musicality, fashionista chic, and lightning rod stage energy. Kriss Tokaji is the literal embodiment of a Guitar Adonis whose fretboard mastery easily places him at the pinnacle of today’s young guns, a legend in the making.

This band has toured the world with everyone from Alice In Chains to Palaye Royale, destroying the entire house every time. They’ve issued twenty-six releases in eight years – singles, EPs, and LPs, including ‘Starbenders – The Beast Goes On’ autographed LP, which is an exclusive, rare band variant pressing only available on their website. The limited edition vinyl features the band’s signature on the sleeve, making it a must-have for dedicated collectors and fans. Secure your copy of this unique release before it’s gone. Grab yours HERE.

And be sure with a work ethic as relentless as their fabulous vision, there is much more magic yet to come.

Fans in the UK & Europe can get to see the band live in action as their 32-date tour commenced last night in Manchester. Tonight they are in Leeds and from there they will be hitting Newcastle, Glasgow, Bristol, Southampton and London, before rockin’ on up at Patterns here in Brighton on Saturday 13th June. After which they head off into Europe taking in stops in Germany, Spain, Netherlands, Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Poland, Hungary, Italy, Switzerland, and Czech Republic.

Tickets for all concert dates can be located HERE.

starbenders.com