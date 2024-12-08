Leicester City 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 2

Once again, Brighton and Hove Albion threw away a two-goal lead with just minutes to play.

As with the match against Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Seagulls looked to have all three points in the bag.

But, with four minutes left on the clock, Jamie Vardy clawed back a vital goal for the Foxes.

Albion’s nemesis had the chance to bag a brace as the five minutes of added time started ticking away.

But instead of going for the kill himself, he played the ball square to Bobby De Cordova-Reid whose finish rescued a point for the hosts.

Albion had taken the lead late in the first half with a first Premier League goal from Tariq Lamptey in over four years.

The Seagulls then mostly dominated possession, culminating in Yankuba Minteh adding second in the 80th minute.

But as against Wolves, Brighton collapsed and will have been relieved to escape with a draw.

They move up a place to seventh in the Premier League as they await the visit of Crystal Palace to the Amex next Sunday (15 December).