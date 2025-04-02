Yesterday, 1st April we caught wind that Marilyn Manson is coming to Brighton to play a gig on 29th October at the Brighton Centre. Being April Fools Day, we certainly weren’t going to fall for that one, especially as we can’t recall him ever playing live in Brighton before! Yeah good try…….But blow me down it’s actually true!

His Facebook site reads “Marilyn Manson has announced his return to the stage this fall for the second leg of the ONE ASSASSINATION UNDER GOD TOUR.

Pre-sale tickets starts in TWO HOURS (12pm ET) with code: OAUGWT25

VIP Meet & Greet Packages available in Europe dates.

General public tickets available April 4th at 10AM Local Time.

Tickets & Info: https://www.marilynmanson.com”.

Plus it is now also showing on the Brighton Centre website HERE.

This Brighton concert is the first of just six UK dates, with the others being played in Bournemouth, Cardiff, Nottingham, Manchester and London.

The only wording released regarding this announcement is “Following instantly sold out shows in February, iconic rock legend Marilyn Manson returns this October & November with the One Assassination Under God Tour + Support”.

So there you have it, he’s never one to follow the rules and clearly still operating this way today. There’s so much that we could write about this notorious Ohio born singer, songwriter, actor, painter and writer, but maybe you could simply head on over to HERE for more information or visit his official website at www.marilynmanson.com.