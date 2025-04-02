A teenager has been charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder.

The charges follow an incident at a property in Brighton early on Tuesday (1 April) when delivery driver Emad Farag was killed.

Sussex Police said: “A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder and attempted murder after three people were attacked at an address in Brighton.

“Emergency services responded to reports of a disturbance in Hartfield Avenue on Tuesday 1 April where they found two victims — a woman and a boy — outside the property with injuries.

“Both were treated at the scene, before being taken to hospital for further treatment. They have both since been discharged.

“A third victim, 57-year-old Emad Samir Botros Farag, was found inside the property with a significant head injury and tragically he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Officers quickly arrested Fabio Botros, 19, of Hartfield Avenue, Brighton, near to the address and he was taken to custody.

“On Wednesday 2 April, Fabio Botros was charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder.

“He has been remanded in police custody to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 3 April.”

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cullimore said: “This was a shocking and tragic incident and our thoughts are with those affected and their loved ones.

“Through our initial inquiries, it has been established that the victims and defendant are known to one another and that the weapons involved are believed to be two knives and a hammer.

“We recognise the impact this incident has also had on the local community and we want to reassure members of the public that charges have now been secured and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this investigation.

“Our officers remain in the area conducting inquiries and we are grateful for the support and patience of the public.

“Anyone who has information to report is asked to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Catullus.”