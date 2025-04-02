Brighton and Hove Albion take on Aston Villa at the Amex at 7.45pm this evening (Wednesday 2 April).

Both teams are still in the race for a finish in the Champions League places.

Joao Pedro is down to start up front in the absence of the injured Georginio Rutter.

Club captain Lewis Dunk returns to the heart of the Albion defence and Simon Adingra makes a rare start.

Young Charlie Tasker is again named as a substitute, along with Danny Welbeck and Yankuba Minteh and, surprisingly, Carlos Baleba with Diego Gomez starting.