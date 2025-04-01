Brighton and Hove Albion have agreed a deal reported to be worth about £10 million for teenage winger Tommy Watson.

Albion said: “We are pleased to confirm we have reached an agreement to sign Tom Watson from Sunderland for undisclosed terms.

“The 18-year-old – who turns 19 next week – has agreed a deal that runs until June 2029 and will officially become an Albion player when the summer transfer window opens.”

Albion’s technical director David Weir said: “Tommy is an exciting young talent who we have been tracking for a significant period of time.

“He’s had an excellent breakthrough season with Sunderland and we are looking forward to him joining us in the summer.

“However, for now his full focus is on helping them finish their season as strongly as possible.”

Albion added: “The winger made his Championship debut in April 2023, coming on as a late substitute in the Black Cats’ 1-1 draw with Huddersfield.

“He has since gone on to make 17 first-team appearances for Sunderland, notably netting a brace in a 2-1 win over Stoke City in December.

“Tom has represented England at youth level for the under-17s and under-18s, making his debut for the latter in October 2023.”