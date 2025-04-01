A row has broken out between two villages over lines drawn on a map but it’s green land at stake rather than Greenland.

The lines mark out farm boundaries – and the limits of a “proposed Ovingdean neighbourhood area” and neighbourhood forum.

Labour councillor Jacob Allen said that he had objected to the proposed Ovingdean Neighbourhood Forum in a public survey on Brighton and Hove City Council’s website because the proposed area included farmland in Woodingdean.

In a post on Facebook, Councillor Allen encouraged residents to object to the extent of the proposed neighbourhood area – and he has attracted a strong response.

He posted: “(A) neighbourhood planning forum is meant to give local communities a say in shaping future development – but the Ovingdean plan is anything but fair.

“A group of 21 Ovingdean residents have drawn up proposals that will directly affect land in Woodingdean and Roedean without any input from our communities.

“If approved, this plan would allow Ovingdean residents to dictate key policies on land use, housing density, infrastructure and design for parts of Woodingdean ward.

“In December 2023, I was asked by a neighbouring councillor whether we would support Ovingdean’s plan including our green fields. I made it very clear we did not.

“Despite this, they pushed ahead anyway, without engaging with Councillor Jacqui Simon or me – your elected representatives for Woodingdean.

“If this plan is approved, it would block us from including these sites in our own Woodingdean Neighbourhood Planning Forum – something I’ve been keen to establish for some time.

“The Ovingdean plan is based on farmland boundaries but we live here. We should have a voice in shaping the future of development on our doorstep.”

Councillor Allen said that the proposed Ovingdean boundary would stretch north of Woodingdean Primary School and as far as the Downs Hotel crossroads which he described as the “heart of the ward”.

He said: “I was extremely disappointed to learn about these proposals through the consultation launch press release.

“I represent roughly one third of the proposed area and, by keeping me in the dark, the forum are ignoring the residents of Woodingdean.

“If this boundary is approved, it will mean my community get zero say in the policies affecting land use on our doorstep.

“This isn’t about being territorial. It’s about our voice being present in decisions about our neighbourhood.

“I want Ovingdean to have a coherent and successful neighbourhood plan – but that can only happen with revisions to the current boundary proposal which I hope they will be amenable to.”

Residents responded on Facebook. Alex Bateman said that the issue highlighted the need for greater collaboration. He said: “The Deans (all of them) share so many functions – geographically, socially, community and landscape.

“Acting in isolation is a recipe for upset on both sides of the fence. I am all too aware of similar significant disagreements in other authorities regarding neighbouring neighbourhood plans.

“Why could we not work on a joint plan? That way all benefit from the process.”

Nigel Atherton said: “Bloody cheek! This is an attempt to annex the green part of Woodingdean and call it Ovingdean. Why don’t they add Greenland to their plan while they’re at it.”

Brighton and Hove Independent councillor Bridget Fishleigh, who represents Rottingdean and West Saltdean ward, has been working with Ovingdean residents on the proposed neighbourhood area.

She responded to Councillor Allen on Facebook, saying: “Firstly, there is so much conflict in the world at the moment, it seems wrong for anyone to pit Woodingdean residents against Ovingdean residents.

“Secondly, there is no plan to object to at the moment so do people know what they are objecting to?”

She urged people to contact her, saying that it took 12 years for Rottingdean to produce a neighbourhood plan while Saltdean is three years into the process and Ovingdean is at the very start.

Councillor Fishleigh said: “The consultation about the area that the Ovingdean Neighbourhood Plan will cover ends on Wednesday 14 May.

“I hope that during this time Councillors Jacob Allen and Jacqui Simon will assemble a group of 21 residents and other interested parties to submit their own proposals to develop a neighbourhood plan for Woodingdean.

“As so many Woodingdean residents seem to have heeded Councillor Allen’s call for action and objected online to parts of Woodingdean being included within the Ovingdean plan, it should be an easy task to get volunteers together to commit to taking this forward.

“I expect that Woodingdean residents already know that land just north of Ovingdean but in the Woodingdean ward has recently been considered – and rejected – for new homes by South Downs National Park so the need to push on with plans is urgent.

“Given the government’s drive for new homes, I’m not sure if rejected in this case actually means permanently rejected.

“If new homes are to be built then having a plan in place can help ensure that what is built is appropriate and meets the needs of our area rather than the need of developers to maximise their profits.”

She offered to share her knowledge from working on the West Saltdean plan for three years with councillors and volunteers in Woodingdean.

To see more information about the proposals and to respond to the consultation, click here.