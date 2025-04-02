Pride Village Party is to move from St James’s Street to Marine Parade this year because of safety concerns and complaints from residents.

Venues in St James’s Street and George Street are unhappy they will potentially miss out on their most lucrative weekend of the year as a result.

The council says they will be offered the chance to participate in the Marine Parade area – but it’s not yet been decided how.

An email from Ian Baird, seen by Brighton and Hove News, says: “It has become clear from these meetings that Brighton and Hove City Council can not continue to allow the full closure and fencing of a large number of residential properties in confidence that we have the popular support to do so.

“As such we are going to have to make a change. We are also clear that, in consultation with other statutory authorities, we cannot in good conscience entertain the return to a full open access event in the area as the potential risk profile of such action is too high.

“In order to address these issues and still be sure to mark the really significant role that Kemptown has in the history and development of the LGBTQ+ community in Brighton, the council in partnership with Brighton and Hove Pride CIC is proposing a limited street party that will encompass a number of seafront venues and stretch to New Steine Gardens along Marine Parade.

“While this footprint does bring the event away from St James Street, all venues within the Kemptown area will be contacted to participate in the new footprint. The scale and detail of this offer will be developed in consultation with those venues in the coming weeks.”

Some venues have been in touch with Robert Brown, who was the Liberal Democrat candidate for Kemptown in 2023’s council elections. They told him the news was given to seafront bars at a private meeting with Brighton and Pride yesterday, to which they were not invited.

He said: “Many LGBT+ businesses outside of the ‘seafront’ will be furious as it means they may lose the majority of earnings for the year. They were not invited to the meeting where this was announced and as such have found out third hand

“Pulling the street party off St James’s Street will not work as hundreds will still congregate in that area as that is where our venues are located. You will then be left with the situation where police may find themselves being forced to move people on, causing additional issues.

“What is being suggested in a no-win for everyone concerned and a serious rethink needs to take place.”

Councillor Birgit Miller, cabinet member for culture and tourism, explained: “Pride is an integral part of Brighton and Hove’s identity. While most residents celebrate and recognise the benefits Pride brings to the city, there were mixed views around access, safety and locals feeling excluded.

“As a result, we have adapted this year’s event, putting residents’ needs at the forefront and supporting our local businesses.

“Some of the changes are major, and over the coming weeks we will be working closely with Brighton and Hove Pride CiC to communicate with residents and businesses.

“We will also be monitoring the feedback to help make future decisions on the shape and scale of the event.”

Pride Village Party began as an unofficial event on the Sunday of Pride weekend in St James’s Street but after tens of thousands of people started regularly attending, Brighton and Hove Pride took over organising it, charging an entry fee, in 2014.

Residents were initially posted free wristbands through their door so they could access their homes over the weekend – but by last year, these were restricted to four per household, and had to be collected at specific times and locations.

The legality of preventing people from freely accessing their own properties has been challenged by some residents and businesses.