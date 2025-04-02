Brighton and Hove Albion suffered their biggest home defeat of the season, leaving the club’s Champions League dreams in tatters.

Second-half goals from Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio and a 100th-minute goal Donyell Malen sent Albion slipping to eighth place in the table.

At 1-0 down, Albion had an equaliser from Simon Adingra ruled out by VAR for hand ball in the build up by Kaoru Mitoma.

Rashford struck his first Premier League goal for Aston Villa to set his side on course for a comprehensive 3-0 win over fellow European hopefuls Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

The on-loan Manchester United forward added to his brace in Sunday’s 3-0 FA Cup quarter-final success away to Preston by bobbling home a 51st-minute finish after Villa countered from a Seagulls corner.