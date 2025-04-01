A teenager has been arrested for murder after a 57-year-old man was killed and a woman and boy seriously injured in a home in Brighton this morning.

Armed police were called to the house in Hartfield Avenue just before 7.30am to reports of a man attacking multiple people inside.

They found a 57-year-old man inside with significant injuries. Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman and a boy were also located at the address with serious injuries, and have been taken to hospital for treatment.

A 19-year-old man from Brighton has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at this time.

Sussex Police said there will be a heightened presence of emergency services in the area but that they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the attack.

Divisional Commander, Chief Superintendent Rachel Carr said: “Following an emergency call to police, an immediate response was sent to Hartfield Avenue, where sadly, a man was found deceased, and a woman and child were found seriously injured.

“A suspect is in custody and a fast-moving investigation is underway to establish exactly what happened and why.

“This is a tragic incident and we understand it will cause shock and alarm among the local community, however there is not believed to be a wider threat to the public at this time.”

Anyone who has information to report is asked to contact police online, or by calling 101 quoting Operation Catullus.