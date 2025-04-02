Reform UK has selected its candidate for the Westbourne and Poets’ Corner by-election for a seat on Brighton and Hove City Council.
The party has picked Gary Farmer, 54, centre director for a successful independent English language school in the heart of Brighton.
The party said: “We are delighted to have Gary as our Reform candidate for the upcoming by-election in Westbourne and Poets’ Corner.
“In addition to living in Brighton and Hove, Gary was born, raised and educated here and has over 500 years of family history in and around the city. He is a true Brightonian to the core.
“As an educator, businessman and community campaigner, he brings a wealth of skills and experience that will help, support and promote in a practical hands-on approach the residents and businesses of Westbourne and Poets’ Corner.”
Mr Farmer said: “Growing up in Brighton and Hove I have a deep-rooted connection with the city.
I’ve been involved in local politics for about 10 years.
“As part of the LGBTQ community, married to a South East Asian migrant, an educator and a businessman from a working-class background, I bring a wealth of personal, professional and political experience to the table.
“The people of Westbourne and Poets’ Corner deserve better recognition with fearless representation in council. This is where other parties fail; this is where Reform shines.
“The council neglects the needs of our residents in favour of ideologies and vanity projects which do not serve the good people of Brighton and Hove.
“A strong, passionate and fearless voice is needed to truly hold our council to account.
“They are impudent and reckless, behaving with an air of entitlement while remaining unchallenged and unchecked.
“It is time for change. We now have a golden opportunity to truly make the ward and our city a better place for everyone by choosing a Reform candidate for council.
“It would be an honour to serve and really make a difference.”
He stood in the Kemptown by-election last year, for the Brighton & Hove Independents group.
And in Regency in the 2023 full council elections. Also for the B&H Independents.
I’m sure a person who previously stood for Brighton & Hove Independents in Kemptown is now standing for a different party in a different ward because they really care about all of the people of Brighton & Hove and not just themself & their own business interests.
His “500 years of family history” should have taught him a thing or two about populism, demagogues and the dangers of supporting a nicotine-stained plank who stands on cliffs pointing at small boats.
Imagine being gay, married to a migrant and jumping into bed with a party full of people that will hate you for both of those things! Even if they want to pretend otherwise, you just know what they’ll all be saying behind his back!
So what’s the alternative utopian party? You got any miracle solutions? You sound like the very thing you’re trying to describe. BIGOT!!
Yes, I couldn’t possibly be speaking from experience as an LGB person who comes from a working class background could I? I don’t have the answers, I just know that this bloke will will have a knife in his back eventually. Cuddling up to the far right won’t stop any of them shoving us into ovens when the time comes.
Not local to Hove and has previously criticized other local election candidates for not being local.
Bit hypocritical really.