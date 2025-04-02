Reform UK has selected its candidate for the Westbourne and Poets’ Corner by-election for a seat on Brighton and Hove City Council.

The party has picked Gary Farmer, 54, centre director for a successful independent English language school in the heart of Brighton.

The party said: “We are delighted to have Gary as our Reform candidate for the upcoming by-election in Westbourne and Poets’ Corner.

“In addition to living in Brighton and Hove, Gary was born, raised and educated here and has over 500 years of family history in and around the city. He is a true Brightonian to the core.

“As an educator, businessman and community campaigner, he brings a wealth of skills and experience that will help, support and promote in a practical hands-on approach the residents and businesses of Westbourne and Poets’ Corner.”

Mr Farmer said: “Growing up in Brighton and Hove I have a deep-rooted connection with the city.

I’ve been involved in local politics for about 10 years.

“As part of the LGBTQ community, married to a South East Asian migrant, an educator and a businessman from a working-class background, I bring a wealth of personal, professional and political experience to the table.

“The people of Westbourne and Poets’ Corner deserve better recognition with fearless representation in council. This is where other parties fail; this is where Reform shines.

“The council neglects the needs of our residents in favour of ideologies and vanity projects which do not serve the good people of Brighton and Hove.

“A strong, passionate and fearless voice is needed to truly hold our council to account.

“They are impudent and reckless, behaving with an air of entitlement while remaining unchallenged and unchecked.

“It is time for change. We now have a golden opportunity to truly make the ward and our city a better place for everyone by choosing a Reform candidate for council.

“It would be an honour to serve and really make a difference.”