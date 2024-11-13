A business owner has criticised the council for failing to share details of loading bay plans when work starts on a big road revamp known as Valley Gardens Phase 3.

Gary Farmer said that he had been asking for years for the loading bay plans for Old Steine, with work due to start imminently.

Mr Farmer, director of Brighton Language College, wrote to councillors and transport officials after seeing three fire engines and a delivery lorry parked outside his business on Monday (11 November) during the Armistice commemorations.

He said that he and neighbouring businesses concerned about the impact of the Valley Gardens scheme had spent six years having conversations and responding to consultations but had yet to find a resolution that would allow businesses to trade effectively.

Promises of a detailed design for the size of a single loading bay have not been shared, he wrote.

Mr Farmer said: “Today, we have three fire engines and a delivery truck here. Once the loading bays are removed, I would like to know how you expect the blue light services to attend such an important event?

“Deliveries are ongoing for businesses. The school depends on coaches and home-stay providers to have access.

“This matter has been raised countless times yet there is no progress or transparency on this issue.

“We remain hostage to potentially catastrophic damages to our businesses here in St James’s Street / Old Steine.

“With the new NI (national insurance) rules taking hold in April 2025, businesses here feel helpless and ignored by the council.

“I have been told not to be concerned. I have been told that there are no plans. I have been promised meetings and consultation to ensure the scheme works for us here in Old Steine.”

Mr Farmer is concerned that a new loading bay will not have enough space for at least two coaches.

Council cabinet member Trevor Muten said that Valley Gardens Phase 3 was one of the most consulted on projects that the council had ever been responsible for.

Councillor Muten, who is responsible for transport, parking and the public realm, said that the council had listened to feedback and that changes to the design had been made as a result.

He said: “For example, the 38-metre-long loading bay to the east of the war memorial was added following requests we received.

“This is wider than usual so it will be able to be used by European coaches, which have doors opening on to the road, as well as other vehicles.

“The final designs are reflective of the wide breadth of feedback we have received and will help residents and visitors move more easily through this space, improving accessibility.

“I can also reassure residents the plans will not impact future Remembrance Day services as access will be made possible via temporary road closures, as it is now, while landscaping improvements will make it a far more pleasant area.

“The Valley Gardens 3 scheme will transform an area in the heart of our city. It is fully funded, much needed and I am sure residents and businesses will be delighted with the end result.”