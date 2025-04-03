Eight candidates are standing in the Westbourne and Poets Corner by-election for a seat on Brighton and Hove City Council.

Nominations closed yesterday (Wednesday 2 April) for the by-election that is due to be held on Thursday 1 May.

The vacancy arose when Labour councillor Leslie Pumm resigned his seat last month citing his health.

At least seven of the eight candidates have run for election to the council before.

The eight candidates are

Gary Farmer – Reform UK

Keith Jago – Independent

David Maples – Independent Trade Union and Socialist Candidate

Georgia McKinley Fitch – Independents for Direct Democracy

Tony Meadows – Conservative

Sam Parrott – Labour

Geoff Shanks – Green

Michael Wang – Liberal Democrats

Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday 1 May at

Hove Museum and Art Gallery, 19 New Church Road, Hove

Holy Cross Church Hall, Tamworth Road, Hove

The results for the two seats in the ward at the local elections in May 2023 were

Julie Cattell – Labour – 1,911 votes (elected)

Leslie Pumm – Labour – 1,741 votes (elected)

Renato Marques – Green – 743 votes

Geoff Shanks – Green – 691 votes

Michael Bates – Conservative – 448 votes

Mark Clayton – Conservative – 421 votes

James Verguson – Independent – 211 votes

Geoff Date – Liberal Democrats – 208 votes

Dave Hill – Trade Unionists and Socialist Coalition – 111 votes

Patricia Mountain – UK Independence Party (UKIP) – 65 votes

A total of 6,550 votes were cast by at least 3,275 voters, with a further 11 ballot papers rejected. The turnout was 45.86 per cent.

Only four out of the 23 electoral wards had a higher turnout – Rottingdean and West Saltdean (51.49 per cent), Hollingdean and Fiveways (49.47 per cent), Westdene and Hove Park (46.18 per cent) and Wish (45.93 per cent).

Geoff Shanks is the only candidate who stood in the ward in the local elections in May 2023. He came fourth out of the 10 candidates who were running for two seats.

But James Verguson, the only Independent candidate two years ago, was the proposer for Georgia McKinley Fitch for this by-election and the Lib Dem candidate in May 2023, Geoff Date, was the seconder for Michael Wang.

The Conservative candidate Tony Meadows was proposed by Audrey Buttimer, 93, who served as mayor of Hove from 1991-92, having been mayoress three years earlier.

She represented the old Westbourne ward on Hove Borough Council when it was safe Conservative territory and the same ward on Brighton and Hove Council. She retired in 1999.

Westbourne and Poets Corner ward is bounded by the railway line in the north, the seafront in the south and Sackville Road and Hove Street in the east.

The westernmost streets in the ward are Alpine Road, Hogarth Road and Walsingham Road.

Voters are now required by law to show photo ID at polling stations. The council said: “You don’t need ID to vote by post.

“If we received your application before Tuesday 18 March, then we’ll dispatch your postal vote around Wednesday 16 April.

“If we receive your application by 5pm on Monday 14 April, then we’ll dispatch your postal vote around Tuesday 22 April.”

To vote in the by-election, electors must be

registered to vote by Friday 11 April

a resident of Westbourne and Poets’ Corner ward or a registered crown servant or service elector in respect of an address in the ward

age 18 or over on polling day

For more information, click here.

Brighton and Hove News plans to publish a profile of each candidate before election day.