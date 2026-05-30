Six candidates have been nominated to stand in the Goldsmid by-election for a seat on Brighton and Hove City Council.

They are Nadia Barton Ahmad (Green), Philip Berman (Labour), Louis Bird (Conservative), Glenn Kelly (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition), Kim Leyland-Walker (Liberal Democrat) and Luke Willmoth (Reform UK).

The by-election is due to take place on Thursday 25 June, with polling stations open from 7am to 10pm.

The polling stations are Brighton and Hove Progressive Synagogue, in Lansdowne Road, Hove, St Luke’s Prestonville, in Old Shoreham Road, Brighton, All Saints Church Hall, in Eaton Road, Hove, Hove Rugby Club Pavilion, Hove Recreation Ground, Shirley Drive, Hove, and the Vallance Community Centre, Conway Court, Sackville Road, Hove.

The by-election was triggered by the resignation of former councillor Jackie O’Quinn four weeks ago.